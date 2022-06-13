Sports & Entertainment Risk Management Alliance Appoints Peter Hecht of Magna Legal Services to Advisory Board

Sports & Entertainment Risk Management Alliance makes strategic move appointing legal services executive, Peter Hecht, to the SERMA Advisory Board.

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports and Entertainment Risk Management Alliance (SERMA) appointed Peter Hecht to the SERMA Advisory Board, effective June 1, 2022. Mr. Hecht serves as a member of the Board's Marketing Committee. The Board is comprised of 21 advisors representing various industry perspectives.

"We are pleased to welcome Peter Hecht to the SERMA Board," said Rich Lenkov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SERMA. "Peter's deep experience in litigation support and consulting services along with his diverse relationships in the legal and claims community will be invaluable to SERMA as we pursue our mission to serve the sports and entertainment industry."

Peter Hecht serves as Partner, Executive Vice President of Sales, and Board of Directors member for Magna Legal Services, an end-to-end litigation support and consulting company which provides court reporting, medical record retrieval, interpreting, visual communications and jury research services.

Mr. Hecht co-founded Magna LS in 2007. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company is recognized as a top legal services provider nationwide, and in 2021 alone, was selected as "Best of" in eighty (80) categories across six ALM publications.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join SERMA's advisory board," said Peter Hecht. "I appreciate the board's confidence in me and could not be more excited to collaborate with the team of advisors in making a positive impact in the sports and entertainment industry."

This collaboration will also extend more networking and educational opportunities for SERMA members with Magna's interactive legal conferences, CLEs and CEs.

About SERMA:

The Sports and Entertainment Risk Management Alliance (SERMA) is the first risk management association devoted entirely to the sports and entertainment industries. The organization serves a central marketplace of ideas, resources and opportunities for risk managers, claims managers, general counsels, outside counsel and other professionals in the industry.

