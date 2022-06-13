F'REAL INTRODUCES NEW MASCOT: LIL' GUTTY

THIS PUPPET HELPS C-STORE CONSUMERS TRUST THEIR GUT
EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- f'real, inventors of on-the-go, blend-it-yourself (BIY) shakes and smoothies available at more than 20 thousand convenience store locations worldwide, is launching a new advertising campaign targeting Gen Z consumers.
The campaign – with commercial spots linked here and here – introduces Lil' Gutty, the brand's new puppet mascot who is helping convenience store customers make satisfying snack decisions out of a myriad of options available to them.
The campaign is based on the insight that Gen Z audiences are often looking for new and unique ways to express themselves. Because of this, they gravitate towards brands that empower individuality and support autonomy. The playful new mascot draws from cultural touch points that will resonate with Gen Z.
"Overt marketing tactics do not resonate with Gen Z. They want unique experiences and fun ways they can shape culture and ignite trends," said Nikkie McBrayer, Sr. Director Global Platforms, f'real. "That's exactly what we gave them with the creation of Lil' Gutty."
The campaign is backed by a U.S. and Canadian media plan featuring gaming partnerships with Twitch, social media influencer collabs, and a comprehensive buy across social channels. Media also includes connected TV, digital channels, and GSTV at gas station locations for point-of-purchase.
The campaign is from Muhtayzik Hoffer, the brand's lead creative and media agency, and was produced by Goat Island, the agency's in-house studio. To create Lil' Gutty, the agency partnered with James Kemp, puppet builder for the iconic musical comedy, Avenue Q.
In February 2022, the brand introduced The f'real SNICKERS® milkshake, joining a line-up of a dozen f'real flavors, including other popular confectionery brands.
f'real locations can be found at www.freal.com/finder.
f'real is a fast-growing company that designs, sells, and markets blend-it-yourself shakes and smoothies all made from honest ingredients. f'real machines can be found in more than 20,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada including convenience stores, colleges and universities, theaters, and military bases. The patented in-store blending system creates blends of delicious and authentic milkshakes, smoothies and protein shakes at the touch of a button in about a minute. As the No. 1 frozen novelty offering in convenience stores, f'real's success can be attributed to continued innovation in the category and the quality of its products. f'real foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation and is based in Emeryville, CA. For more information, please visit freal.com or follow on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.
