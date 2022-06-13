PopReach to Present at Gravitas Securities' Los Angeles Summit on June 23, 2022

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") POPR POPRF is pleased to announce it will be presenting at Gravitas Securities Inc's 3rd Los Angeles Summit, which will be taking place at the Beverly Hills Hotel from June 21st to June 23rd, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California.
Jon Walsh, CEO of PopReach, will present on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:30am PST. Mr. Walsh will also be fielding investor questions during the in-person summit hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.
Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of venture capital, family office, and institutional investors attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com
PopReach Presentation Details:
Event: Gravitas' 3rd Los Angeles Summit
Format: Presentations and Q&A
Date: Thursday, June 23rd, 2022, at 11:30am PST
Venue: In-person at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California
PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.
Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE PopReach Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.