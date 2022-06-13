Scrypt Joins Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program To Continue Delivering Innovation in Payments

Scrypt is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments.

BOSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scrypt, the next level payables automation provider, today announced that it has joined Visa's Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, a world leader in digital payments. The partnership allows Scrypt to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company's global payment network, offers. Through Fast Track, Scrypt is now able to accelerate the process of bringing next level payment automation to the market by leveraging the reach, capabilities, and security of Visa's global payment network.

The core technology behind Scrypt's accounting platform is based on a data operations platform developed at MIT for the US Department of Defense. Scrypt integrates data processing and decision support technology, powered by AI and machine learning, and uses (big) data to learn over time. In this way, Scrypt is able to mimic human behavior during complex tasks and perform adaptive decisions to optimize the flow of payables, receivables and payments.

Visa's Fintech Fast Track Program provides startups like Scrypt the ability to access Visa's growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa's Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

"Scrypt has always placed an enormous emphasis on innovation and our partnership with Visa now gives us the resources to support our initiatives as we quickly scale," said Scrypt CEO and Co-Founder, Andy Vidan. "It's a huge benefit to our customers and we're very excited to officially be accepted into the program."

"We believe that partnership, collaboration and investment are key to creating new and innovative payment solutions," said Vanessa Colella, SVP and Global Head of Innovation and Digital Partnerships, Visa. "We're excited to partner with companies like Scrypt who are improving experiences for both consumers and businesses.

About Scrypt

Scrypt's Integrated Payables and Receivables platform is a cloud-based solution that delivers next level automation. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Scrypt's AI Data Capture Technology can read any document or image, learn over time and perform human-like decisions, eliminating the many manual touchpoints in otherwise automated AP and AR processes. In addition to increased efficiency and cost savings, Scrypt offers more accuracy and higher security than automated AP and AR processing that relies on humans. Learn more about Scrypt by visiting http://www.scrypt.ai.

