PrestigePEO Unveils New Jersey Office; Continues Nationwide Expansion

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrestigePEO, a leading national professional employer organization (PEO), announced today the opening of its newest office in Woodbridge, N.J. The office, located at 10 Woodbridge Center Drive, Suite 520, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 will be home to dozens of professionals, with significant opportunity for growth.

PrestigePEO, with recent office openings throughout the nation including offices in The Carolinas, the metro-Washington, D.C. area, and in the Southeast region (Sunrise and Tampa, Florida), chose to add a location in New Jersey to support local businesses and be available for brokers and clients, as needed. This office will allow PrestigePEO to provide additional support to the New Jersey business community and since it is centrally located, it offers meeting space for clients, staff, and broker partners alike.

PrestigePEO works with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to provide a portfolio of services critical to their operations, including employee benefits management, payroll administration, workers' compliance, and HR guidance. Furthermore, PrestigePEO fosters deep partnerships with PEO brokers who represent its service offering throughout the marketplace. These avenues allow PrestigePEO to aid SMBs in running their operations efficiently, cost-effectively, and more productively.

"The demand for the types of services we provide continues to increase as businesses turn to PEOs to aid them in managing a range of administrative and human resources-related services. Small business owners are realizing that to reach their goals, engaging a PEO can prove highly advantageous, allowing them to focus on running their operations," explained Andrew Lubash, founder, and chief executive officer at PrestigePEO.

"We look forward to our continued expansion as we support SMBs and brokers across the country. Our Company was founded by brokers, and we are honored to be among the top PEO that brokers trust," continued Lubash.

In addition to creating new broker partners, PrestigePEO is also looking forward to investing in the New Jersey community by creating job opportunities. The Woodbridge office presents multiple career options for those who are local and seeking a career in the PEO industry. To learn more about career opportunities in the Woodbridge office and others at PrestigePEO, click here.

About PrestigePEO

Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO, also known as Prestige Employee Administrators LLC, provides integrated, end-to-end human resources (HR) solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for managing all integral human resources operations. The Company provides support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, workers' compliance, and HR guidance, among others. PrestigePEO's full spectrum of HR services and solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads, and manage critical HR functions.

Prestige is also the PEO of choice for brokers and offers unlimited income opportunities and some of the most competitive commission rates in the industry. PrestigePEO works directly with brokers across the country to ensure their clients have the dedicated, personalized HR support they deserve and need, while providing brokers and general agents with endless income opportunities and support to help grow their book of business.

PrestigePEO is among only one percent of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), certified (CI) through Workers Comp Risk Management, and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.

To learn more, visit http://www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

