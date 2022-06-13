UCLOUDLINK Extends Partnership with Ctrip to Offer Better Data Connectivity Services to Global Travelers

HONG KONG, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("UCLOUDLINK" or the "Company") UCL, the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, HONG KONG UCLOUDLINK NETWORK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED, has expanded its existing relationship with Ctrip Travel Holding (Hong Kong) Limited ("Ctrip"), an operating subsidiary of Trip.com Group Limited TCOM HKEX: 9961))), through various contracts whereby UCLOUDLINK will provide international data connectivity services and products through Ctrip's platform.
Ctrip will continue to act as a selling agent for UCLOUDLINK's data connectivity services and products through Ctrip's platform. UCLOUDLINK will also provide its standard and customized international data connectivity services to Ctrip's self-run tour groups and those run by third party travel agencies on the Ctrip platform.
Despite being affected by the emergences of the Omicron variant and the increasing global uncertainty, global tourism is roaring back with a robust momentum unseen since 2021. According to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the data shows that during the first quarter of 2022, Europe welcomed almost four times as many international arrivals (+280%) as in Q1 of 2021, with results driven by strong intra-regional demand. In the Americas arrivals more than doubled (+117%) in the same three months.
"We have been working with Ctrip for many years and are pleased to deepen our relationship with a leading global one-stop travel platform. Against the backdrop of the travel boom at the start of 2022 that is set to drive up the global spending on travel-related services, we build upon the years-long business alliance with Ctrip to further expand the availability of our international data connectivity services and related products for customers worldwide, allowing them to stay connected with the help of UCLOUDLINK's reliable, better, high-quality internet data connectivity services and accessories, whether it is for traveling, remote working, or remote learning." said Chaohui Chen, CEO of UCLOUDLINK.
As a pioneering technology solution provider in the era of 5G Cloud, in addition to its data connectivity services, hyper-connectivity solutions and relative products, UCLOUDLINK is also spearheading the development of the PaaS and SaaS platform by introducing cloud SIM and hyper-connectivity technology, which is designed to offer uninterrupted, seamless and high-speed internet connection without limitation. Looking forward, UCLOUDLINK will join forces through its extensive global partner ecosystem to expand the applications of our services, solutions, and products as well as make the world better connected without limitation.
About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit: https://www.ucloudlink.com/.
SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
