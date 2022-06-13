Global $182.79 Bn Television Markets to 2027 - Emergence of Online Sales is Expected to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Television Market By Screen Size (Below 39'', 40"-47", 50"-57", And Above), By Display Type ((LED, OLED, Others (LCD, QLED, etc.)), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Television Market was valued at USD125.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.65% in terms of value to reach a value of USD182.79 billion by 2027.
Rapid urbanization improved living standards, and high per capita income is enabling them to invest in electronic products. Consumers prefer to buy large screen, high-quality televisions as they have become a status symbol at present.
Also, the introduction of slim and better-quality televisions by the market players and the emergence of online sales channels is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Television Market over the next five years.
There is high demand for video-on-demand services among consumers due to the rise in the number of OTT service providing platforms delivering quality content. Consumers opt to watch quality shows on big televisions, boosting television sales. Also, there is a rise in the number of nuclear families, increasing the number of households.
The number of households matches the number of televisions sold, which positively influences the market demand. The high-end investments by the market players in research and development activities to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to increase the quality of television displays are expected to fuel the Global Television Market demand through the forecast period.
The below 39'' segment dominated the market in 2021 with 44.88% of the overall market share. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years as the majority of the market players are offering affordable televisions belonging to this segment.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Sony Corporation, TCL Electronic Holding Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Skyworth Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Group, Toshiba Corporation are the key players operating in the Global Television Market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Television Market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Television Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
- To classify and forecast the Global Television Market is divided into screen size, display type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Television Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Television Market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Television Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Television Market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Television Market.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- LG Corporation
- Sony Corporation
- TCL Electronic Holding Ltd
- Hisense International Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corporation
- Skyworth Group Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Xiaomi Group
- Toshiba Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Affecting Purchasing Decision
4.3. Brand Satisfaction
4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchasing
5. Global Television Market outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Screen Size (Below 39", 40"-47", 50"-57", and Above)
5.2.2. By Display type (LED, OLED, Others (LCD, QLED, etc.))
5.2.3. By Distribution channel (Multi Branded Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Others (Institutional Sales, Exclusive Stores, etc.)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (2021)
5.2.6. Market Map (By Screen Size, By Display Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region)
6. Asia-Pacific Television Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Screen Size
6.2.2. By Display type
6.2.3. By Distribution channel
6.2.4. By Country
7. North America Television Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Value & Volume
7.2.2. By Screen Size
7.2.3. By Display type
7.2.4. By Distribution channel
7.2.5. By Country
8. Europe Television Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Screen Size
8.2.2. By Display type
8.2.3. By Distribution channel
8.2.4. By Country
9. Middle East & Africa Television Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Screen Size
9.2.2. By Display type
9.2.3. By Distribution channel
9.2.4. By Country
10. South America Television Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Screen Size
10.2.2. By Display type
10.2.3. By Distribution channel
10.2.4. By Country
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Television Market
13. SWOT Analysis
14. Market Trends and Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
