Aecon schedules second quarter 2022 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. ARE announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after market close, and has scheduled a conference call and live webcast for 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.
Participants should dial 1-833-950-0062 or 1-226-828-7575 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The conference ID is 646601. An accompanying presentation of the second quarter 2022 financial results will be available after market close on July 28, 2022 at www.aecon.com/investing.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants should join the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the conference time to register and install any necessary software.
For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 2 p.m. on July 29, 2022 at 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194, or online until midnight on August 29, 2022. The access code is 082578. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call.
As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. ARE strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably, and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.
SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.