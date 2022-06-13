Branded Generics Market Size Worth $414.99 Billion, Globally, During (2022-2028) at 9.9% CAGR Driven by Oncology Therapeutic Application | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Branded Generics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Antihypertensive, Lipid-Lowering Drugs, Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, Antiepileptic, and Others), and Formulation Type (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, and Others)", the global branded generics market is expected to grow from $235.86 billion in 2022 to $414.99 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Get Exclusive Access to Sample Pages of Branded Generics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005554/

Branded Generics Market Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 235.86 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 414.99 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 229 No. Tables 111 No. of Charts & Figures 94 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel, Drug Class, and Formulation Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The branded generics market growth is driven by the rising penetration of branded generics and increasing government initiatives for promoting branded generics, encouraging the utility of branded generics by healthcare providers and professionals. However, poor clinical outcomes and adverse effects of generic medications in the global market are hampering the market growth.

Place Your Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005554/

Global Branded Generics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

In March 2020, Mylan Pharmaceuticals ULC launched Wixela Inhub (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder, USP), the first available bioequivalent alternative to ADVAIR DISKUS (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder), in Canada.

In May 2022, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced the launch of the first generic version of Revlimid 1 (lenalidomide capsules), in 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths, in the US.

In Jan 2020, Sandoz announced the acquisition of the Japanese Business of Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited. The successful completion of the acquisition of Aspen's Japanese operations promises to significantly strengthen Sandoz's position in Japan, a stable and growing market. The acquisition enables Sandoz to expand its presence in Japan's marketplace, the third-largest for generics and off-patent medicines worldwide.

In April 2022, GSK reached an agreement to acquire late-stage biopharmaceutical company Sierra Oncology for US$ 1.9 billion. GSK announced that the companies have entered into an agreement under which GSK would acquire Sierra Oncology, a California-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on targeted therapies for the treatment of rare forms of cancer, for US$ 55 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of US$ 1.9 billion (GBP 1.5 billion).

Connect with Our Research Analyst On: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005554

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Branded Generics Market:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries, resulting in disruptions in branded generics' import and export activities. Due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2, many countries and cities were shut down, causing the cancellation of treatments and doctor/dentist appointments. Patients suffering from critical issues need physical attention in the clinics to perform procedures. Diabetes and cancer are one of the most preventable public health challenges in all the regions. Due to the rising intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the patients could not visit the diabetes care clinics. Moreover, there was limited availability of staff. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global branded generics market.

As a result, healthcare systems were overburdened, and the delivery of medical care to all patients became a challenge globally. In addition, the medical device industry was facing the negative impact of this pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to unfold, medical device companies found difficulties managing their operations. Many companies offering branded generics have business operations in the US, and businesses were adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. This disrupted and restricted the companies' ability to distribute products and resulted in temporary closures of their facilities. However, hospitals have gradually started resuming elective procedures as the COVID-19 recovery rate increased. Hence, the demand for branded generics, is expected to increase.

Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE

Rising Penetration of Branded Generics Boost Global Branded Generics Market Growth:

Branded generics are cheaper alternatives to branded medicines, offering efficiency gains to any healthcare system. For instance, in 2016, US$ 253 billion was generated by generic medicines accounting for one-quarter of a trillion dollars. Additionally, US$ 1.6 trillion dollars in healthcare savings in the same year accounted for in the US healthcare system evaluating a 10-year saving due to the availability of low-cost generics.

Global Branded Generics Market: Segmental Overview

Based on therapeutic application, the branded generics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurology, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology diseases, analgesics and anti-inflammatory, and others. In 2022, the others segment would hold the largest share of the market. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2028.

In terms of distribution channel, the branded generics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. The retail pharmacies segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. Moreover, the online pharmacies segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% in the market during the forecast period.

Buy Premium Copy of Branded Generics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2022-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005554/

The branded generics market, by drug class, is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, hormones, anti-hypertensive, lipid lowering drugs, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, anti-epileptic, and others. The others segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2022. However, the hormones segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% in the market during the forecast period.

The global branded generics market, based on formulation type, is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and others. In 2022, the oral segment held the largest share of the market by formulation type. However, the parenteral segment is expected to witness growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Specialty Generics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Formulation type (oral, parenteral, topical, others), Therapeutic Application (oncology, inflammatory conditions, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C,), Distributional Channel (specialty pharmacy, retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, others).

Ticarcillin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Patent, Generics ); Application ( Bone Infections, Respiratory Infections, Skin Infections, Others ); and Geography

Tianeptine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ( Patent, Generics ); Application ( Depression, Anxiety, Others ); and Geography

Generic Oncology Drugs Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Molecular Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule); Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Others), and Geography

Generic Injectables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Large Molecule Injectables and Small Molecule Injectables), Container Type (Vials, Premix, Prefilled Syringes, Ampoules, and Others), Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Diabetes, Immunology, and Others), and Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, and Others), and Geography

Simply Drug Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Brand Drug, Generic Drug); Distribution Channel (Hospital, Drug Store) and Geography

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Generic, Branded, Bulk); Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Hematology, Cardiology, Anti- diabetic, Respiratory, Cosmetic, Neurology, Reproductive Health, General medicine, Gastrointestinal); Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies); End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) and Geography

Prescription Medicine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Generics, Orphan, Other); Therapy (Oncology, Anti-diabetics, Vaccines, Sensory Organs, Immunosuppressants, Anticoagulants, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores), and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/branded-generics-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners