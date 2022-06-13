/R E P E A T -- SPECIAL REPORT BY THE QUÉBEC OMBUDSMAN - Putting students first/

For adapted educational services for students with special learning or adjustment needs

– Media invitation –

QUÉBEC CITY, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On Monday, June 13, 2022, Québec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd will release the findings of his special report concerning adapted educational services for students with special learning or adjustment needs.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m. at Salle Evelyn-Dumas, 1.30 Pamphile-Le May Building (1035, rue des Parlementaires). It can be lived-streamed from assnat.qc.ca.

Journalists who are members of the Press Gallery (or with accreditation from the Press Gallery) can obtain the report UNDER EMBARGO at Room RC-161 at the Parliament Building the same morning between 8:45 and 9:15 a.m.

Before entering the National Assembly, journalists who are not members of the Press Gallery and who want to obtain accreditation must contact the Secrétariat de la Tribune de la presse at (418) 643-1357/secretariat.tribunedelapresse@assnat.qc.ca.

The Québec Ombudsman's special report titled Putting students first: for adapted educational services for students with special learning or adjustment needs will be available on June 13, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at protecteurducitoyen.qc.ca.

SOURCE Protecteur du citoyen