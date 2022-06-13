Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Size to grow by USD 2.90 billion | AU Optronics Corp. and Barco NV Emerge as Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial large format display signage market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market. Numerous global players offer various types of LFDs for both indoor and outdoor applications.

The commercial large format display signage market size is expected to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report for additional highlights related to market growth

Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AU Optronics Corp., Barco NV, Daktronics Inc., Deepsky Corp. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Hyundai IT Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corp., Retop LED Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TPV Technology Co. Ltd., Vtron Group Co. Ltd., YFY Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AU Optronics Corp. - The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Smart Shelf Display, Stretched Display, UHD Super Slim Signage, Open Frame Display, Window Facing Digital Signage, and LED Video Wall.

The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Smart Shelf Display, Stretched Display, UHD Super Slim Signage, Open Frame Display, Window Facing Digital Signage, and LED Video Wall. Barco NV - The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Barco UniSee 500, OverView LVD 5521C, OverView KVD 5521C, XT0.9 Q, XT0.9, XT1.2, XT1.5, and XT1.2 E.

The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Barco UniSee 500, OverView LVD 5521C, OverView KVD 5521C, XT0.9 Q, XT0.9, XT1.2, XT1.5, and XT1.2 E. Daktronics Inc. - The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Outdoor and Indoor LED Video Displays, Freeform LED Displays, and MediaMesh Displays.

The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Outdoor and Indoor LED Video Displays, Freeform LED Displays, and MediaMesh Displays. LG Electronics Inc. - The company offers commercial large format display signage such as LED Backlit Displays, Stretched Displays, and Touch Screen Displays.

The company offers commercial large format display signage such as LED Backlit Displays, Stretched Displays, and Touch Screen Displays. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - The company offers commercial large format display signage such as Diamond Vision display which features Real Black LED, Wide Viewing Angle, and High Contrast.

For more information about key vendors and their offerings, View our Sample Report

Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Indoor: This segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The popularity of indoor LDFs has increased owing to their benefits such as convenience, safety, and improved lifespan.



Outdoor

Geography

North America : North America will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as an increase in investments in R&D by large players and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for providing optimum quality LFDs.

: will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth will be driven by factors such as an increase in investments in R&D by large players and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for providing optimum quality LFDs.

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market 2022-2026: Scope

The commercial large format display signage market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial large format display signage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial large format display signage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial large format display signage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial large format display signage market, vendors

Related Reports

mPoS Terminals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Display Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., Barco NV, Daktronics Inc., Deepsky Corp. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Hyundai IT Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Planar Systems Inc., Qisda Corp., Retop LED Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TPV Technology Co. Ltd., Vtron Group Co. Ltd., YFY Inc., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Indoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Indoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AU Optronics Corp.

Exhibit 89: AU Optronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AU Optronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AU Optronics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 92: AU Optronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: AU Optronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Barco NV

Exhibit 94: Barco NV - Overview



Exhibit 95: Barco NV - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Barco NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Barco NV - Segment focus

10.5 Daktronics Inc.

Exhibit 98: Daktronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Daktronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Daktronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Daktronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Daktronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 103: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 106: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 108: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 113: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Qisda Corp

Exhibit 117: Qisda Corp - Overview



Exhibit 118: Qisda Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Qisda Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Qisda Corp - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 129: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-large-format-display-signage-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-90-billion--au-optronics-corp-and-barco-nv-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301565810.html

SOURCE Technavio