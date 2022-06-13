Healthybud's Superfood Dog Products Hit The Shelves At All 78 Mondou Locations

Leading Quebec pet store chain, Mondou, is rolling out Healthybud's premium single-ingredient dog treats.

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Healthybud is excited to announce that its healthy and delicious dog treats are now available at Mondou, one of Quebec's best-known and most-beloved pet retail chains.

Healthybud's 100% natural, human-grade dog treats come in four flavours: banana crisps, cod skins, sweet potato and beef lung.

"Considering all three Healthybud founders grew up in Montreal and have shopped frequently at various Mondou locations, we know first-hand how Mondou sets itself apart by only carrying the best quality and most innovative products. It really means a lot to see our Healthybud line on Mondou's shelves," said Adrien Malka, co-founder and president at Healthybud.

Julie Clermont, buyer at Mondou said, "We chose to partner with Healthybud because it's a young, dynamic company and their values align with ours. They offer healthy dog treats with high quality, nutritious ingredients so that dogs can thrive through the same healing foods that humans eat."

Mondou plans to offer Healthybud's meal-toppers and freeze-dried food lines at its stores in the near future.

ABOUT HEALTHYBUD

Healthybud® is a pet wellness brand with products in over 500+ stores across North America. Its mission is to help dogs thrive through healing ingredients and premium nutrition. Healthybud products include all-natural, functional treats, meal toppers and fully-balanced meals for dogs. Founded by a team of young millennial pet parents, Healthybud is reinventing the pet pantry to help dogs live their happiest, healthiest lives. The team works alongside renowned universities, veterinarians & nutritionists to create research-backed and functional products for our dogs.

ABOUT MONDOU

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets. Since the Legault family purchased this highly successful Quebec-based flagship in 1983, the company has seen its number of stores go from one to 78 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Quebec. Mondou stands out from its competitors through its team of skilled advisors and its commitment not to sell animals. For more information, please visit www.mondou.com.

SOURCE Healthybud