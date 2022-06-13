Simone Giertz and Adam Grant to Keynote InstructureCon 2022 Virtual Conference

Thousands gather each year to fuel up on the latest edtech knowledge during dozens of sessions from fellow educators and inspiring thinkers

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure, the maker of Canvas, today announced the lineup for its annual conference, InstructureCon 2022. What began nearly a decade ago as an intimate meeting of just a handful of early adopter customers has grown into one of the most eagerly awaited education technology and digital learning conferences. Today, the conference attracts thousands of attendees all sharing useful solutions, and edtech insights. This year's virtual event will take place on Thursday, July 14th for customers in North America. Regional InstructureCons will take place later in the year for EMEA, APAC, and LATAM regions. The free professional learning event for educators and edtech users features keynotes Simone Giertz and Adam Grant. Instructure partners presenting include AWS, Microsoft, Zoom and Google. To register, visit www.instructure.com/events/instructurecon.

"InstructureCon is an opportunity to come together and recognize the phenomenal dedication and innovation educators demonstrated over these past couple of years," said Melissa Loble, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Instructure. "Teachers everywhere faced unparalleled challenges last year and developed entirely new and exciting classroom solutions to tackle the shifting ways students are learning. Community is at the heart of our company, and it's how we continue to build the Instructure Learning Platform. We welcome this moment of camaraderie, celebration and discovery with thousands of fellow education enthusiasts."

Over 15,000 participants attended last year's event, with inspiring presentations by will.i.am, Angela Duckworth, Dr. Knatokie Ford, and Lauren Bush Lauren. Keynote speakers from previous years have included inspiring innovators and thought leaders like LeVar Burton, Malcolm Gladwell, Bettina Love and Dan Heath. This year's event will once again be held online to protect the safety of the thousands of educators and school professionals in attendance but our speakers are just as fantastic and will focus heavily on the things educators care the most about: resilience and invested learners.

Featured speakers include:

Simone Giertz is a STEM icon, Swedish inventor, brain-tumor survivor, robotics enthusiast, TV host, professional YouTuber, and passion provoking educator. Her TED talk, "Why you should make useless things," has encouraged kids and adults worldwide to ask questions through creation and to be curious. Ms. Giertz will share her unique perspective into the importance of STEM education and how educators and students can ask and answer questions through the process of creation.

Adam Grant is one of the most profound public speakers of our time. A celebrated author and educator, Mr. Grant deeply understands the emotional journey of educators and speaks powerfully to the triumphs and tragedies of this path. As an organizational psychologist, bestselling author and professor at Wharton, he explores the science of motivation, generosity, original thinking and rethinking. Grant is recognized as one of the world's 10 most influential management thinkers, and Fortune's 40 under 40.

To make the experience even more engaging and make interactions easier, Instructure will offer a centralized conference platform which offers new engagement opportunities and attendees can do everything from watching keynotes to chatting with colleagues.

Attendees will also hear from Instructure executives and education experts including CEO Steve Daly who will speak about how to navigate new challenges through collaboration and community, and how to embrace the journey of change. Chief Strategy Officer Mitch Benson will discuss scaling the mountaintops of new technology, including Instructure's continued commitment to openness and the future of education. Chief Customer Experience Officer Melissa Loble will discuss the myriad challenges of being an educator in today's post-pandemic climate and highlight how teachers have blazed new trails with innovative real-life approaches to learning.

Over thirty Instructure partners will host virtual booths for attendees to stop by and learn more about their tools and services. Attendees can video chat with partner representatives, and engage with them throughout the day . Platinum and gold sponsors from Blindside Networks, Cidi Labs and InSpace, will offer breakout sessions throughout the conference.

