SilverSky Appoints Maureen Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it named Maureen Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer.
Responsible for the development and optimization of the company's go-to-market strategy, Kaplan will work with SilverSky's executive team to continue its ongoing growth and effectively integrate acquisitions. She brings more than two decades of sales leadership experience and most recently served as Vice President of Security Sales at OpenText. Her previous leadership positions include sales management roles at Vodafone, Coalfire and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Prior to those roles, she served as Vice President of Sales Development at SilverSky (previously named Perimeter eSecurity).
"I am honored to return to SilverSky and assist in the company's significant growth as it expands its presence as a highly-praised provider of easily deployed, cost-effective managed detection and response services," Kaplan said. "It's an exciting time at SilverSky as we look to accelerate our growth while also consistently nurturing our existing customers and offering innovative cybersecurity services that provide clear value to organizations around the world."
"Maureen not only brings unique familiarity with our business, but a lengthy track record of sales success in the cybersecurity services space," said Jason McGinnis, President and COO at SilverSky. "We are pleased to welcome her to the executive team and look forward to her strategic sales leadership at SilverSky."
Reporting directly to McGinnis, Kaplan is based in Chicago and holds an Engineering degree from the University of Michigan along with CISSP and GSLC cybersecurity certifications. She is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.
Organizations of all sizes face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky levels the playing field and enables companies, regardless of their size, to access enterprise-grade cybersecurity to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. SilverSky offers one of the most comprehensive managed detection and response (MDR) solutions in the industry. Delivered as a managed services model, SilverSky MDR makes powerful cybersecurity simple, affordable, and accessible to organizations of all sizes and across industries. Customer environments are monitored 24x7x365 by highly skilled security operations analysts in SilverSky SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational cybersecurity success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.
Company Contacts:
Clark Easterling
Vice President, Marketing
SilverSky
ceasterling@silversky.com
SOURCE SilverSky
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.