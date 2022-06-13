Kinaxis and Blume Global to Empower Better Responses to Supply Chain Transportation Disruptions

Partnership enables the agility needed to better orchestrate unified supply chain planning and transportation execution

OTTAWA, ON and PLEASANTON, Calif., June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. KXS, the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, and Blume Global, the only multimodal supply chain orchestration platform uniting end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, today announced a partnership that will connect Blume Global's logistics visibility and transportation management system (TMS) with the Kinaxis RapidResponse® concurrent planning platform. The result will be better alignment between supply chain planning and execution, enabling companies to quickly remedy, or even avoid, freight transportation disruptions.

Freight transportation disruptions are now one of the most common, and most costly, forms of supply chain interruption. Organizations need new levels of supply chain agility across planning and execution to understand the business-wide impact of a shipment delay and be able to take action in time to mitigate the risks to cost and customer service. By combining Kinaxis' unique concurrent planning technique with Blume Global's TMS shipment data, companies will be able to dynamically generate new plans to quickly get shipments back on track and ultimately have improved supply chain resiliency.

"For nearly three years, the supply chain industry has been defined by uncertainty. That is likely to continue. While major disruptions used to occur every few years, we are now facing significant events annually – or even more frequently," according to Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Our partnership with Kinaxis will give customers around the world access to robust, innovative logistics planning and execution solutions so they can create agile processes that adapt quickly to even the most challenging circumstances."

As part of the new combined offering, Blume Global will synchronize core TMS shipment data to RapidResponse, providing real-time exception-based alerts that ensure customers focus on business-critical shipments and updated ETAs for shipments that exceed defined tolerance levels. From there, customers will be able to generate and execute alternate shipment plans with a full understanding of how the alternate plan will impact key performance measures.

"The intersection point between supply chain planning and execution has never been more critical. When a disruption happens, it's not enough just to be able to create a new plan quickly. Companies must be able to execute quickly as well," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Our new offering with Blume Global helps companies do just that by delivering concurrent planning and execution, providing a new level of supply chain agility."

Blume Global joins the growing Kinaxis ecosystem of Solution Extension partners. These partners increase the value customers gain from RapidResponse by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning and extend the capabilities of the widely-trusted planning platform.

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery. Shippers use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.