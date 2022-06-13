Naylor Launches New App Product for Associations to Ease Access, Increase Engagement and Add Significant Value to the Association Member Experience

Adding another benefit to an association's portfolio of member benefits, Naylor Engage App helps ease access, increase engagement and add significant value to the association member experience.
MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today announced the launch of its Naylor Engage App product for associations. The new product, which is designed to increase member engagement, improve the member experience and provide associations with new opportunities for boosting non-dues revenue, is powered by Clowder, a provider of apps designed specifically for community engagement.
"The new Naylor Engage App allows associations to meet their members virtually anytime, anywhere," said Alex DeBarr, CEO of Naylor. "With a reliable platform curated for today's digital consumer, the Naylor Engage App is a key tool for improving your members' access to your association while also providing the means for earning more non-dues revenue through convenience and connectivity."
"The value an app brings to an association and their members is immeasurable – it can increase member engagement, grow non-dues revenue and improve access to essential industry resources," said Alexa Kade, CEO at Clowder. "We're thrilled to partner with organizations like Naylor where our missions align so seamlessly – we want to help associations reach their goals in 2022 and beyond, and for many associations this goal can be attained by adding an app to their engagement plan."
Naylor Engage App provides convenient access for association members to manage their member profiles and easily access a host of resources through a single sign-on, including:
- Content, news and educational/certification resources
- Career center content and job listings
- Information about events and conferences
- Member forms and renewal options
- Other association resources
Unlimited, 24-hour access to these essential resources can help associations increase member engagement and positively impact member retention. For associations, it provides a means for:
- Improving management of member profiles
- Creating new revenue streams
- Increasing member satisfaction, retention and renewals
- Improving resource offerings
- Leveraging subgroups and tailored content
Naylor Engage App is white-labeled and branded for each association that uses it. With continuous app updates and support by a dedicated client success team, Naylor's app for associations is available for iOS and Android, and as a web-based desktop app. It integrates seamlessly with leading and legacy association management software (AMS).
About Naylor Association Solutions
Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management, and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Naylor was founded in 1969 and today serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Virginia with offices in Alpharetta, Georgia; Gainesville, Florida; Schaumburg, Illinois; Hunt Valley, Maryland; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
Media Contact
Michael Tebo, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Naylor), 571-835-8775, michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com
SOURCE Naylor
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.