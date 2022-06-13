Trepp and Yield Book, An LSEG Business, Announce CLO Cashflow Data Partnership
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the CMBS, commercial real estate, banking, and CLO markets, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Yield Book, an LSEG Business, which is a leading provider of fixed-income models, analytics, and data products, to deliver corporate CLO data on the Yield Book platform.
Yield Book clients will now be able to access Trepp's CLO cash flow data directly on Yield Book's fixed-income analytics and risk management software. The collaboration between the firms expands a long-standing relationship in which Trepp has delivered CMBS cash flow data via the Yield Book platform to clients.
"With the rapid evolution of the CLO market, we are proud to work with Trepp in addressing our clients' urgent needs for robust risk analysis, trading insights, and comprehensive reporting in CLOs," said Emily Prince, CEO at Yield Book and Group Leader, Head of FI Analytics at LSEG.
Timing for this announcement dovetails with a shift in the CLO market. Recently, Trepp has reported that uncertainty in the market has hampered CLO sales, widened spreads, and contributed to loan-price volatility. With volatility across the credit and equity markets, CLO investors are seeking ways to better monitor their cash flows: the basis of their return on investment.
"This integration leverages the strengths of our two firms, who have built their reputations on trust: Trepp, recognized for its data solutions; and Yield Book, known for its multi-asset class platform," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO at Trepp. "We are pleased to be both the CLO – and CMBS – data provider for Yield Book clients globally," DiCola said.
About Trepp
Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).
About Yield Book, an LSEG business
Yield Book is a trusted and authoritative source for fixed income analytics that enables market makers and institutional investors to perform complex analysis of their portfolios, benchmarks, trading decisions, historical performance, and risk.
Yield Book products offer analytical insight into an extensive range of financial products in the fixed income space including governments, agencies, corporates, high yield, emerging markets, mortgages, ABS, CMBS, CMOs, and derivatives. The platform utilizes dedicated centralized servers that help ensure reliable, prompt data delivery. Yield Book forms part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)'s Data and Analytics division.
Media Contact
Julia Sellman, Trepp Inc., 2127541010, press@trepp.com
SOURCE Trepp Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.