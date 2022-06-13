Trepp and Yield Book, An LSEG Business, Announce CLO Cashflow Data Partnership

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the CMBS, commercial real estate, banking, and CLO markets, announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Yield Book, an LSEG Business, which is a leading provider of fixed-income models, analytics, and data products, to deliver corporate CLO data on the Yield Book platform.

Yield Book clients will now be able to access Trepp's CLO cash flow data directly on Yield Book's fixed-income analytics and risk management software. The collaboration between the firms expands a long-standing relationship in which Trepp has delivered CMBS cash flow data via the Yield Book platform to clients.

"With the rapid evolution of the CLO market, we are proud to work with Trepp in addressing our clients' urgent needs for robust risk analysis, trading insights, and comprehensive reporting in CLOs," said Emily Prince, CEO at Yield Book and Group Leader, Head of FI Analytics at LSEG.

Timing for this announcement dovetails with a shift in the CLO market. Recently, Trepp has reported that uncertainty in the market has hampered CLO sales, widened spreads, and contributed to loan-price volatility. With volatility across the credit and equity markets, CLO investors are seeking ways to better monitor their cash flows: the basis of their return on investment.

"This integration leverages the strengths of our two firms, who have built their reputations on trust: Trepp, recognized for its data solutions; and Yield Book, known for its multi-asset class platform," said Annemarie DiCola, CEO at Trepp. "We are pleased to be both the CLO – and CMBS – data provider for Yield Book clients globally," DiCola said.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of data, insights, and technology solutions to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the solutions and analytics they need to increase operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp subsidiary, Commercial Real Estate Direct, is a daily news source covering the commercial real estate capital markets. Trepp is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT).

About Yield Book, an LSEG business

Yield Book is a trusted and authoritative source for fixed income analytics that enables market makers and institutional investors to perform complex analysis of their portfolios, benchmarks, trading decisions, historical performance, and risk.

Yield Book products offer analytical insight into an extensive range of financial products in the fixed income space including governments, agencies, corporates, high yield, emerging markets, mortgages, ABS, CMBS, CMOs, and derivatives. The platform utilizes dedicated centralized servers that help ensure reliable, prompt data delivery. Yield Book forms part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)'s Data and Analytics division.

