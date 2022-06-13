Nanoscope Therapeutics to Provide Update on Optogenetic Approaches for Vision Restoration at BIO International

DALLAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies to treat retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Sulagna Bhattacharya will give a Company overview and a clinical update on the Company's pipeline during the BIO International Convention, being held June 13-16, 2022, in San Diego, CA. The presentation, titled "Pioneering A New Wave of Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration," will take place on June 14, at 4:15 PM PT in Company Presentation Theater 3.
"We will highlight our Multi-Characteristic Opsin gene therapy candidate, MCO-010, which is part of our optogenetics platform for vision restoration in people blinded by retinitis pigmentosa and other retinal diseases," said Ms. Bhattacharya.
"This is an exciting time for the Company as we advance our clinical programs and expect multiple clinical milestones for MCO-010 over the next 12-months. In the first quarter of 2023, we anticipate reporting both topline Phase 2b RESTORE data results for MCO-010 in patients with retinitis pigmentosa, as well as 6-month data from our open label Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for patients with Stargardt disease," continued Ms. Bhattacharya.
Ms. Bhattacharya presently serves on the board of directors of BIO. She is also a member of the BIO sub-committee for capital formation, advocating for public policy beneficial to small cap and private biotech companies. She will be involved in BIO Board of Directors activities throughout the week. Additionally, Nanoscope executive team members will be available for meetings to discuss partnering and strategic opportunities.
About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected Q1, 2023. The company has also initiated a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients. MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
