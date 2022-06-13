DOSS Officially Begins Selling Real Estate Franchises in Texas

DOSS has already sold nine (9) DOSS Home Center franchise territories within their first sixty days after receiving the franchise registration.

HOUSTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOSS is a real estate technology company based out of Houston, Texas. Backed by Google for Startups, DOSS has developed a voice-activated intelligent assistant built into a proprietary real estate search portal that improves the way people search, service, and transact real estate. Founded by Bobby Bryant (CEO) and Chris Norton (COO), their vision is to create a next-generation real estate search portal and brokerage brand built for both the Consumer and Real Estate Agent. By better centralizing, democratizing, and humanizing BIG-DATA for the largest asset class in the world, DOSS was designed to make real estate: BETTER. FASTER. SMARTER.

On 04-22-2022, DOSS was registered as a real estate franchise. Created to represent automation, efficiency, scalability, and technology, DOSS is a refreshing new brand that has completely deconstructed the traditional "real estate" franchise model in the pursuit of conceiving a method that creates a quadruple-win starting with the Franchisor, to the Franchisee, our Agents, and includes the Consumer. DOSS was determined to create a new model that empowers everybody in their entire ecosystem to save both time and money. By accomplishing this task, with a Flat Fee 100% Comp Plan, their Agents and Franchisees make more money by saving people money.

Traditionally, franchises and their franchise fees are high, ranging between 6% and 8% charged on every transaction. DOSS knew that if they were going to be competitive, evolve the real estate franchising model, and scale their franchise offering that they had to do things differently. With a high-tech real estate search portal, proprietary consumer and real estate agent tech tools, a 100% flat fee model, and complementary affiliate services, DOSS has assembled a digital real estate marketplace with franchises that function as distribution centers who will receive leads in exchange for an industry standard referral fee (35% of the gross commission). When the franchisee and their agents originate their own business, meaning that they were not given a lead, the franchise fee is only $95 per sales (flat fee instead of a percentage) transaction to DOSS Corporate. The franchise fee comes out of the flat fee paid by the Agent at closing.

A common sense approach, DOSS does not buy into the one-size-fits-all notion. Each market is different, has different median price points, cost of living, etc… That needs to be taken into consideration when building a real estate model. Depending on the median prices of homes in each state, the flat fee that Agents pay is either $595, $395, or $295. Out of each of these flat fee rates, a $95 franchise fee is paid to DOSS Corporate. However, DOSS has four (4) different compensation plans. These different plans collectively and comprehensively empower our franchises to build a diverse team of producers that are at different stages of their careers, and provide different revenue opportunities for each franchise to generate significant revenue (profit).

DOSS is very different from other real estate brokerage franchise brands. DOSS is also very different from brands without a franchise model, who have a Broker of Record in each state. The "TOP 5" ways DOSS is different are as follows:

#1: DOSS is a Google-backed technology company that actually uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the agent and consumer experience. Most real estate brokerages and real estate search platforms use very little to no technology,

#2: DOSS franchise fee is a flat fee ($95) and not an expensive percentage (6% to 8%) of each transaction,

#3: DOSS has built a high-tech proprietary real estate search portal that will generate leads for our agents and franchisees in their protected territory. Most real estate brokerages don't have a search portal that provides any meaningful purpose other than for recruiting agents,

#4: DOSS is not a tech-enabled brand. DOSS is a real technology company that builds its own tech for our agents, brokers, and franchisees, and

#5: DOSS has created a business method that empowers our agents and franchisees to generate additional revenue that's not based on profit share or revenue share. These approaches become very limiting when the market shifts like it is doing right now.

DOSS has already sold nine (9) DOSS Home Center franchise territories within their first sixty days after receiving the franchise registration. Celebrating this milestone, DOSS has significantly and temporarily reduced the cost of their DOSS Home Center franchises for the first 50 Texas franchise territories. Although at a slightly higher price, DOSS is also accepting applications for franchise territories outside of Texas. Their first mandatory franchise training is August 15th through the 18th.

