Bausch + Lomb Announces the U.S. Launch of Revive™ Custom Soft Contact Lenses

New Family of Customizable Soft Contact Lenses Designed to Meet the Needs of More Patients

VAUGHAN, ON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of Revive™ custom soft contact lenses, a new family of customizable soft contact lenses. Available in spherical, toric, multifocal and multifocal toric options, Revive™ custom soft lenses are designed to meet the vision needs of more patients, including those with high or unique prescriptions.

"Using our proprietary technologies for spherical, multifocal, toric and multifocal toric lenses, Revive™ custom soft lenses will allow eye care professionals to use one customizable soft contact lens for a broad patient population," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "Revive™ custom soft lenses represent the combination of innovative contact lens features and technologies from across our comprehensive contact lens portfolio. This is just one example of our ongoing commitment to developing eye care technologies that meet the needs of patients."

Revive™ custom soft lenses are made with a non-ionic material allowing the lenses to be worn daily for up to three months. They are also available for frequent or planned replacement modalities, which provides eye care professionals the flexibility to prescribe the most appropriate modality for each patient.

"Many patients with unique vision needs, including high myopes, high astigmats, high hyperopes, demanding presbyopes and patients with small and large pupils, are traditionally challenging to fit successfully into contact lenses," said Susan Resnick, O.D., New York. "The availability of Revive™ lenses allows eye care professionals to offer patients a new lens that goes beyond standard parameters and can be customized to meet their individual vision needs."

In addition, eye care professionals who offer Revive™ lenses can take advantage of Bausch + Lomb's 120-day EZ-Exchange™ program, which allows any lens to be exchanged at no charge to ensure the best possible patient fit. The company also provides expert consultants and in-person or virtual training sessions for specialty fitting support.

Visit https://bauschsvp.com/lenses/revive-custom-soft-lenses/ for important safety information for Revive™ custom lenses, as well as product details and full parameters.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

®/TM are trademarks of Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

All other product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of the respective owners.

© 2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

REV.0002.USA.22

Investor Contacts:

Arthur Shannon

arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com

Allison Ryan

allison.ryan@bauschhealth.com

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

(908) 927-0735

Media Contacts:

Lainie Keller

lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com

(908) 927-1198

Kristy Marks

kristy.marks@bausch.com

(908) 927-0683

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch--lomb-announces-the-us-launch-of-revive-custom-soft-contact-lenses-301566309.html

SOURCE Bausch + Lomb Corporation