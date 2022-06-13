Geomembrane Market Size Worth $3,132 Million By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geomembrane market size is expected to reach USD 3,132 million by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing shale gas production capacity in the U.S. and Canada, and an increase in mining activities in South America are expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The HDPE raw material segment accounted for 31.7% of the global revenue in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5.0% from 2022 to 2030. Due to key features like easy installation and good thermal stability during exposure, HDPE is expected to aid market growth.

The extrusion technology segment led the market and accounted for 58.7% of the global revenue in 2021. Increasing activities related to environment protection, civil construction, and groundwater protection are expected to boost the extruded technology segment.

Geomembrane is used extensively in the mining industry, for the construction of brine evaporation ponds and also to restrict the loss of slurry. The mining industry application segment led the market and accounted for 40% of the global revenue in 2021.

Asia Pacific accounted for over 32.9% of the overall revenue share in 2021. Rising awareness toward engineering polymers in the construction industry in emerging economies is expected to open new markets over the forecast period.

accounted for over 32.9% of the overall revenue share in 2021. Rising awareness toward engineering polymers in the construction industry in emerging economies is expected to open new markets over the forecast period. Key companies are likely to establish partnerships with e-commerce portals to ensure that the buyers have timely access to geotechnical products.

Read 100 page market research report, "Geomembrane Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (HDPE, LDPE, EPDM, PVC), By Technology (Extrusion, Calendering), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Geomembrane Market Growth & Trends

One of the major consumers of geomembranes is the mining industry. Geomembrane acts as containment in the form of a hydraulic barrier to water and some gases for landfill applications. They have environmental applications as they exhibit properties such as easy installation, mechanical & hydraulic consistency, versatility, and cost-effectiveness. This is expected to drive the market.

The application of geomembrane is growing in several industries including petrochemical, construction, and wastewater treatment. The increasing spending on infrastructure and rising awareness of water management is expected to further drive the market during the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in the prices of crude oil are the major factor that is restraining the growth of the market. Most of the raw material for geomembranes is petroleum-based and is vulnerable to volatility in the prices of crude oil. The fluctuations in crude oil prices directly affect the price of the raw materials required for geomembranes.

Geomembrane Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2,084.5 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3,132 million Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Quantitative units Million square meters, revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Raw material, technology, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia

Geomembrane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the geomembrane market on the basis of raw material, technology, application, and region:

Geomembrane Market - Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

HDPE

LDPE

EPDM

PVC

Others

Geomembrane Market - Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

Geomembrane Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Lining Systems

Others

Geomembrane Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Geomembrane Market

GSE Environmental

CETCO

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

Carthage Mils Erosion Control Company, Inc

NAUE GmbH & Co., KG

JUTA Ltd

Solmax International Inc.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Nilex, Inc.

Bridgestone America

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Geosynthetics Market - The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach USD 24.60 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid infrastructure development in emerging economies, such as India and Brazil , is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Infrastructure development in India , China , and the Middle East in light of regulatory inclination to increase expenditure on road transport is expected to drive the market. The European Union directive 2008/98/EC sets the basic regulations for waste management and ways for efficient landfill containment.

The global geosynthetics market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid infrastructure development in emerging economies, such as and , is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Infrastructure development in , , and the in light of regulatory inclination to increase expenditure on road transport is expected to drive the market. The European Union directive 2008/98/EC sets the basic regulations for waste management and ways for efficient landfill containment. Synthetic Paper Market - The global synthetic paper market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness about climate change and the growing shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials are expected to drive market growth.

- The global synthetic paper market size is expected to reach by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing awareness about climate change and the growing shift towards eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials are expected to drive market growth. UV Tapes Market - Global UV tapes market size is expected to reach USD 677.2 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to play key roles in the market growth over the forecast period. Polyolefin was one of the primary raw material used in manufacturing of UV tapes. These tapes were most widely used in 2015 on account of high performance characteristics under extreme heat and pressure conditions.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.