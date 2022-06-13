2022 Centraide Cup: $235,000 raised to foster youth success

MONTREAL, June 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Centraide Cup, presented by BMO Financial Group, was back at Saputo Stadium on June 11 and 12. Nearly 500 employees competed in their company's colours on the CF Montréal field for the 9th edition of this charity soccer tournament, which raised $235,000 to foster youth success. The money collected by Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Montreal Impact Foundation will support programs to prevent school dropouts, promote active living, and improve the quality of life of young people and their families.

"After two years without in-person fundraising events, we were thrilled to get back to the Saputo Stadium field to provide a unique experience to the employees of the companies that support us. People need to meet face-to-face to make a difference for their community. We warmly thank the organizations that came out to play and support young people from disadvantaged backgrounds," said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

"We are proud to resume this event that brings people together and lets our foundation pursue its mission. The money raised will go toward improving neighbourhood quality of life, promoting social inclusion, and encouraging young people to stay active. Our help lets them score goals toward their success. When we join forces, we can build a stronger and more prosperous Montreal," said Véronique Fortin, Executive Director of the Montreal Impact Foundation.

The 2022 Centraide Cup was won by Mouvement Desjardins for the Competitive Level and Ville de Montréal for the Recreational Level. Over the weekend, the winners competed against teams from National Bank, CAE, Hydro-Québec, iA Financial Group, Omega Laboratories, Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Desjardins Group's recreational level team won the Fair Play Award, which is given annually to the players that show the best sportsmanship.

The event was also made possible thanks to contributions from partners such as the Stade Saputo, BMO Financial Group, Tim Hortons, Saputo, METRO and Courchesne Larose. The Centraide Cup has raised over $2.7 million since it started.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal takes action in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. It regularly supports a network of 350 agencies and collective projects every year. Centraide is supported by businesses and organizations as well as the general public. It invests the money it raises through a needs analysis done in each of the territory's neighbourhoods and communities. It implements strategies and actions to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion to improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Over 800,000 people are helped each year by the agencies supported by Centraide of Greater Montreal. For more information: centraide-mtl.org .

About the Montreal Impact Foundation

The Montreal Impact Foundation has been deeply involved within its community since its creation in 2013. Its mission is to organize and support various activities and help improve the quality of life of underprivileged children and their families.

It predominantly provides sports facilities to promote physical exercise, healthy lifestyles through increased activity, and social integration.

The Foundation will complete the construction of a new multisport mini-field this summer in Parc du Moulin, in Laval's Saint-François district. This will be the fourth mini-field inaugurated by the Foundation, after the ones built at Parc Champdoré in Saint-Michel in 2018, Parc Joe-Beef in Pointe-Saint-Charles in 2019, and Parc Paul-André-Potvin in Shawinigan in 2021.

To learn more about our activities, please visit: foundation.impactmontreal.com

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal