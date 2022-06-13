Global Blood and Plasma Components Markets, 2021-2031: Rise in number of Product Launches and Approvals

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood and Plasma Components Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood and plasma components market is projected to reach $66.47 billion in 2031 from $39.58 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The global blood and plasma components market is expected to witness minimal growth, attributing to the rising burden of primary immunodeficiency diseases such as hemophilia A, von Willebrand disease (vWD), and secondary immunodeficiency diseases.

Further, the increasing burden of cancer, hematologic malignancies, and organ transplantation is also contributing to the growth of the market. An increase in research and development into the use of plasma components for the treatment of neurological disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is also promoting the growth of the market.

Moreover, initiatives taken by the major players in the global blood and plasma components market to expand and launch more blood and plasma collection centers across the world in order to fulfill the supply of blood and plasma components are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global blood and plasma components market comprises well-established companies as well as a few newly emerging companies. Several companies in the global blood and plasma components market are attempting to expand their presence in the market by undertaking business expansion activities such as launching new blood and plasma collection centers at new locations.

Moreover, the companies are constantly working on research and development to expand the indications of already present plasma-derived products in the market. The key market players of the global blood and plasma components market witnessed majorly business expansion, product approvals, and synergistic activities in the market over the period January 2018-January 2022.

The inclination of companies toward product approvals, synergistic activities, and business expansion activities suggests that companies are constantly working to explore the potential of blood and plasma components for new areas of applications and offer products to fulfill the increased demand for blood and plasma components.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Scope of the Study

1.2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Global Blood and Plasma Components Market: Research Methodology

1.3.2 Data Sources

1.3.2.1 Primary Data Sources

1.3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources

1.3.3 Market Estimation Model

1.3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Red Blood Cells

1.4.2 Platelets

1.4.3 Plasma

1.4.4 Granulocytes

1.5 Historical Trends in the Use of Blood Components

1.6 Use of Blood Components

1.7 Market Footprint and Future Potential, $Million, 2020-2031

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Overview

2.2 Regulatory Framework

2.2.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

2.2.2 Regulatory Framework in the European Union

2.2.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

2.2.3.1 China

2.2.3.2 Japan

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blood and Plasma Components Market

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Impact Analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Global Increase in Patients with Blood Disorders

3.3.2 Increase in Trauma Patients and Chronic Illnesses

3.3.3 Rise in number of Product Launches and Approvals

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Risk of Transfusion Transmitted Infectious Diseases and Adverse Reaction Associated with Blood Transfusion

3.4.2 Long Duration of Manufacturing Process and Strict Regulatory Guidelines

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Increase in Adoption of Business Expansion Strategies in the Market

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Corporate Strategies

4.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.2 Synergistic Activities

4.2.3 Business Expansion, Funding, and Reimbursement Activities

4.3 Business Strategies

4.3.1 Product Launches

4.3.2 Product Approvals

4.4 Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)

4.5 Growth-Share Analysis

5 Products, $Million, 2020-2031

5.1 Overview

5.2 Transfusion Market

5.2.1 Packed Red Blood Cells

5.2.2 Platelet Products

5.2.3 Frozen Plasma

5.3 Plasma-Derived Products

5.3.1 Immunoglobulins

5.3.1.1 Intravenous Immunoglobulins

5.3.1.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins

5.3.1.3 Other Immunoglobulins

5.3.2 Coagulation Factor Concentrates

5.3.2.1 Coagulation Factor VIII Concentrate

5.3.2.2 Coagulation Factor IX Concentrate

5.3.2.3 von Willebrand Factor (vWF)

5.3.2.4 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates

5.3.2.5 Coagulation Factor XIII Concentrate

5.3.3 Albumins

5.3.4 Proteinase Inhibitors

5.3.5 Other Blood Derivatives

6 Application, $Million, 2020-2031

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hematology

6.2.1 Hemoglobinopathy

6.2.1.1 Thalassemia

6.2.1.2 Sickle Cell Disease

6.2.1.3 Platelet Refractoriness

6.2.2 Hematologic Malignancies Management

6.2.3 Coagulopathy

6.2.3.1 Hemophilia

6.2.3.2 von Willebrand Disease

6.2.3.3 Thrombosis

6.2.3.4 Thrombocytopenia

6.3 Solid Tumor Management

6.4 Others

6.5 Emerging Areas of Application

7 End Users, $Billion, 2020-2031

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

7.3 Research Institutions

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5 Other End Users

8 Region, $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Singapore

8.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World

9 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

GC Pharma

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.p.A

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

LFB S.A.

American Red Cross

Versiti, Inc.

Blood Centers of America

Carter BloodCare

Memorial Blood Centers

