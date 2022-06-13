Media Advisory - Join KPMG in Canada's LinkedIn Live event "Breaking the mold: diversity in the world of NFTs"

World of Women co-founders Yam Karkai and Raphaël Malavieille will share their experience and insights in the market
TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada's Benjie Thomas, Managing Partner, Advisory Services and Nancy Chase, Partner and National Risk Consulting Leader, will host a LinkedIn Live discussion called "Breaking the mold: diversity in the world of NFTs" on June 15 with World of Women (WoW) co-founders Yam Karkai Raphaël Malavieille.
The WoW collection uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to showcase female artists through a community that celebrates representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for women in Web3. WoW NFTs have been sold at top-tier auction houses, endorsed by celebrities, and featured on magazine covers.
Ms. Karkai, WoW's Artistic Director and Mr. Malavieille, Delivery and Business Development Lead will discuss the changing NFT ecosystem, NFT use case examples, and the essential role inclusion and diversity plays in moving the needle for women in the crypto space.
When: Wednesday, June 15, 11:00 a.m. ET – 11:35 a.m. ET
Where: KPMG in Canada's LinkedIn page
KPMG Hosts: Nancy Chase & Benjie Thomas
Panellists: World of Women co-founders Yam Karkai & Raphaël Malavieille
In February, KPMG purchased a NFT from the WoW collection. For more information about KPMG's investment, check out the news release.
