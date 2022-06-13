Media Advisory - Join KPMG in Canada's LinkedIn Live event "Breaking the mold: diversity in the world of NFTs"

World of Women co-founders Yam Karkai and Raphaël Malavieille will share their experience and insights in the market

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada's Benjie Thomas, Managing Partner, Advisory Services and Nancy Chase, Partner and National Risk Consulting Leader, will host a LinkedIn Live discussion called "Breaking the mold: diversity in the world of NFTs" on June 15 with World of Women (WoW) co-founders Yam Karkai Raphaël Malavieille.

The WoW collection uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to showcase female artists through a community that celebrates representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for women in Web3. WoW NFTs have been sold at top-tier auction houses, endorsed by celebrities, and featured on magazine covers.

Ms. Karkai, WoW's Artistic Director and Mr. Malavieille, Delivery and Business Development Lead will discuss the changing NFT ecosystem, NFT use case examples, and the essential role inclusion and diversity plays in moving the needle for women in the crypto space.

When: Wednesday, June 15, 11:00 a.m. ET – 11:35 a.m. ET

Where: KPMG in Canada's LinkedIn page

KPMG Hosts: Nancy Chase & Benjie Thomas

Panellists: World of Women co-founders Yam Karkai & Raphaël Malavieille

In February, KPMG purchased a NFT from the WoW collection. For more information about KPMG's investment, check out the news release.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca.

SOURCE KPMG LLP