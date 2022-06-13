GovX Raises Record $28,000 For IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN VETERANS OF AMERICA

The vet-owned apparel brand BORN PRIMITIVE joined the GovX community in raising a record monthly total for post-9/11 veterans.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A fundraising effort organized by GovX.com—the online shopping site exclusively for current and former military, first responders, and federal employees—raised over $28,000 for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) the advocacy nonprofit serving post-9/11 military veterans.

The total raised amount to a new monthly record for GovX Gives Back, the charitable arm of GovX.

GovX was able to donate to IAVA through a multi-pronged charitable effort combining individual orders from the catalog and a generous matching donation by Born Primitive, the veteran-owned athletic apparel brand and long-time GovX business partner. Born Primitive matched over 50% of the funds raised, bringing the total to $28,334.

"We are proud to partner with GovX to support our fellow veterans who have bravely served in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11," said Bear Handlon, co-founder and CEO of Born Primitive. "We are privileged to live in a country where every time our freedom or way of life is being threatened, an entire generation of patriots will step up the plate to defend it without hesitation. Our post 9/11 vets are no exception."

Founded and led by veterans, IAVA is the modern-day veteran's hall for the current generation with over 425,000 members worldwide. IAVA's mission is to connect, unite and empower post-9/11 veterans through education, advocacy, and community. Its programs include non-partisan advocacy on Capitol Hill, data-driven research on post-9/11 veteran issues, and veteran transition assistance.

"IAVA is incredibly grateful to GovX for their continued leadership supporting our work and stepping up once again for the veteran community," said Jeremy Butler, IAVA CEO. "We also thank our friends at Born Primitive for their partnership in the GovX Gives Back program and their generous matching donation to support our work on behalf of post-9/11 veterans."

IAVA also offers the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) program, a free, confidential, 24/7 comprehensive care and peer support program for veterans and their family members who need immediate help. The QRF program has helped over 18,000 veterans and family members since its inception, and provides frontline support related to mental health, housing and homelessness, legal concerns, education benefits, employment services, disability claims and more. Services are free and confidential, and open to veterans of all eras and their families.

IAVA also has a significant and vocal advocacy arm performing work on behalf of veterans in Washington DC. Since 2004, IAVA has been a constant presence in the capitol, creating and driving the national conversation on issues ranging from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), suicide prevention, veteran unemployment, women veteran issues, and more. They work closely with the White House, Members of Congress, the Department of Defense, and lawmakers across all parties to achieve legislative agendas that benefit veterans from all eras, while constantly serving as a watchdog to hold political leaders accountable for failures to support the veteran community.

"Continuing to care for our nation's veterans is of critical importance to the entire GovX community, no matter what uniform you wear," said Alan Cole, GovX CEO. "I'd also like to extend my deepest thanks to the veteran community of Born Primitive, who are some of our closest allies in giving back to those who serve. I'm so grateful for their donation and for their participation in the GovX Gives Back program."

Post-9/11 veterans interested in becoming a member of IAVA can join for free by visiting their website.

Learn more about IAVA's advocacy work and policy priorities here.

ABOUT GOVX

GovX.com is for men and women of service. A members-only online destination for military and first responders, the site offers thousands of products from hundreds of brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Members include active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.govx.com

Media Contact

Travis Spalding, GovX, 888-468-5511, marketing@govx.com

Twitter

SOURCE GovX