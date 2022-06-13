Legrand Provides Cisco Live 2022, Network Operation Center (NOC) Connectivity With Infinium acclAIM Fiber Solution

Company Helps Cisco Connect Tens of Thousands of People With Fiber Trunk Assemblies, High-Density Fiber Adapter Panels, Cabinets, and Smart PDUs

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Booth #2530 — Legrand, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced that Cisco selected the Infinium acclAIM Fiber Solution to run their Network Operation Center (NOC) at this year's Cisco Live event in Las Vegas, NV. In addition, Legrand will showcase the Infinium acclAIM and other network connectivity solutions running this year's event at booth #2530. Attendees are encouraged to visit Legrand's booth to learn why Cisco has selected the company's award-winning connectivity solutions and the advantages of using them within their networks.

In addition, Cisco has selected Eric Hyland, Program Manager, acclAIM, Legrand, to address show attendees at a speaking session titled, "Cut Costs. Cut Complexity. Cut Cassettes," on Tuesday, June 14th at 11:45 AM - 11:55 AM PDT, World of Solutions - Content Corner 2. Hyland will discuss the emerging infrastructure design challenges as well as the value and cost savings realized with a cassette-free fiber solution.

Held June 12-16, 2022, Cisco Live delivers education and inspiration to technology innovators worldwide through its large-scale in-person and digital events and on-demand education. It is the premier destination for Cisco customers and partners to gain knowledge and build community.

The recently announced Infinium acclAIM Fiber solution redefines fiber connectivity by replacing pre-terminated cassette-based solutions with direct connections—to deliver the lowest insertion loss available. Legrand's latest breakthrough helps network administrators avoid polarity, optical loss, delivery, design/deployment headaches, and high costs associated with cassette use when upgrading fiber systems.

In addition to the Infinium acclAIM Fiber solution, the IT architects creating Cisco Live's NOC have also selected the following Legrand solutions to ensure connectivity:

- Infinium High-Density Enhanced Fiber Enclosure

- Infinium acclAIM, High-Density Fiber Conversion Adapter Panels

- Infinium acclAIM, Fiber Trunk Assembly

- Infinium Core Uniboot MDC Patch Cords

- Feed-Through Brush Panels

- Smart PDUs

- T-Series Cabinet

"The theme for Cisco Live 2022 is 'All IN,' and we are proud to say that Cisco is all in when it comes to selecting Legrand's connectivity solutions to help provide connectivity for this year's event," said Kristen Poulos, Vice President and General Manager Data Infrastructure, Legrand. "Our complete line of connectivity solutions are powering some of the world's largest networks; we are excited to showcase and discuss these capabilities and benefits with event attendees."

The Infinium acclAIM fiber solution is now available. For more information, please visit here or contact sales support at 1-800-934-5432.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.us/

Media Contact

Betsey Rogers, Bridgeview Marketing, 603-821-0809, betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

SOURCE Legrand