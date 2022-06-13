Wall Decor Market in the US to observe USD 11.98 Bn growth | Driven by the improved standard of living and increasing introduction of premium products | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Decor Market in US by Product and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the 120 pages report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 11.98 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across US.
The wall décor market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing presence of established players has intensified the competition level in the market. Key vendors are investing in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing wall decor products. They also emphasize building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. Technavio identifies Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc. as some of the major market participants.
Although the improved standard of living increasing introduction of premium products, growing residential construction market, and the growing culture of gifting will offer immense growth opportunities, rising competition increasing price war and reducing the profit margins will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation
The wall decor market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Wall Art
- Picture Frames
- Wall Clock
- Other Decorative Accents
The wall art segment will generate maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the presence of large number of retailers that offer a wide range of products.
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
The offline segment will account for maximum sales in the market through 2026. The proliferation of supermarkets and hypermarkets and the growing retail industry in the US are driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wall decor market report covers the following areas:
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wall decor market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wall decor market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wall Decor Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wall decor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wall decor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall decor market vendors
Wall Decor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.98 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.86
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Art.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for home furnishings
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Wall art - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 17: Wall art - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Wall art - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 19: Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Picture frames - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 21: Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Wall clock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 23: Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Other decorative accents - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 44: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- 10.5 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Franchise Concepts Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Franchise Concepts Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Franchise Concepts Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 62: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Lowe's Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Lowe's Companies Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Lowe's Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Target Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Target Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Target Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Target Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 70: Target Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Home Depot Inc.
- Exhibit 71: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: The Home Depot Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: The Home Depot Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 74: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wayfair Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Wayfair Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Wayfair Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Wayfair Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
