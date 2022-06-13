Singapore $900+ Million Elevators and Escalators Markets, Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market Segmented by Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways), By Elevator Door Type (Automatic vs. Manual), By Elevator Technology, By Service, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market valued at USD578.95 million in 2021 and is anticipated to further grow with a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach market value of USD919.21 million by 2027F.

Advancing facilities in infrastructure and growing construction of sky-high buildings are facilitating the growth of the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market in the upcoming five years. Also, concept of smart building with advanced features and increasing urbanization in the country are further driving the growth of the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

Increasing use of internet of things, and artificial intelligence being incorporated in the products like elevators and escalators also supports the growth of the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market in the future five years.

The major market players active in the country are highly investing technological advancement in their products and are focusing on customer satisfaction through product advancement. Moreover, higher energy efficiency, lighter and more design options, optimal use of hoist-way space are some of the other factors contributing to the demand for elevators & escalator.



Based on service the market is fragmented into modernization and maintenance & repair, and new installation. By end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, infrastructural, institutional, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Central, North-East, East, West and North region.

Elevators are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the type segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing number of high rise building and tall infrastructures. Surge in the demands for energy efficient elevators is also driving the growth of the market in the next five years.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market based on type, service, end-user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market.

Chevalier Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Fujitec Singapore Corpn. Ltd.

TK Elevator Singapore Pte. Ltd.

EM Services Pte. Ltd.

C&W Services (S) Pte. Ltd.

Kone Pte. Ltd.

Schindler Lifts ( Singapore ) Pte. Ltd.

) Pte. Ltd. Mitsubishi Elevator ( Singapore ) Pte. Ltd.

) Pte. Ltd. Otis Elevator Company (S) Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Elevator Asia Pte. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Satisfaction Level

5.4. Elevators and Escalators -Challenges

5.5. Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Expectations

5.6. Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) Challenges



6. Global Elevators and Escalators Market Overview



7. Singapore Elevators and Escalators Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkways)

7.2.1.1. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic vs. Manual)

7.2.1.2. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Machine Room-Less Traction and Hydraulic)

7.2.2. By Service (Modernization and Maintenance & Repair, New Installation)

7.2.3. By End User (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.2.5. By Company (2021)

7.3. Market Map (Type, Elevator Door Type, Elevator Technology, Service, End User, Region)



8. Singapore Modernization and Maintenance & Repair Elevators and Escalators Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By End User



9. Singapore New Installation Elevators and Escalators Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By End User



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Supply Chain Analysis

12.1. Elevators

12.2. Escalators



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Import-Export Analysis



15. Singapore Economic Profile



16. Market Strategy



17. Company Profiles



18. Strategic Recommendations

