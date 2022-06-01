DarkOwl Announces Release of Ransomware API

The new endpoint is designed to offer customers on-demand insight into current and historical content from ransomware websites hosted on the darknet.
DENVER, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarkOwl today announced the release of Ransomware API, the latest in their suite of darknet products. By enabling users to monitor darknet ransomware sites for their strategic assets – including first and third party vendors – organizations have the most accurate information available as to whether an entity has been extorted or compromised in a ransomware attack.
Ransomware API accesses the same database of darknet content as DarkOwl's other data products, but targets results to content that was posted on ransomware group websites. These sites include those where actors post about their victims, and frequently leak compromised data that resulted from their attacks. Using this data, a company could expose potential risk for their own organization, assess supply chain vendor risk, or calculate risk to support cybersecurity insurance underwriting processes.
"As ransomware actors become ever more prevalent and advanced in the darknet, companies need tools that allow them to monitor and stay ahead of any cyberattacks. We hope that our deep coverage of this space can help illuminate a criminal economy that is constantly shifting and evolving," said Mark Turnage, President and CEO of DarkOwl.
DarkOwl's newest product was developed as a direct result of market demand, and is the first in the industry to offer streamlined, targeted insight into ransomware-hosted content on the darknet. As stated by DarkOwl's Director of Product Technology, Sarah Prime, "We're excited to release this new endpoint as a response to what we were hearing from our customers. Our insight into this area of darknet is unique, particularly our historical archive. Through this API product, organization mentions on these sites can now serve as a critical risk indicator."
For more information, please visit www.darkowl.com/products/ransomware-api
