Kneat Announces Results of Voting at Annual General and Special Meeting

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. KSI ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, announced results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "2022 AGSM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors (the "Kneat Board") and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular dated April 27, 2022 (the "Circular"). Shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution to amend Kneat's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan") to increase the total number of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved and available for the grant and issuance of stock options to a maximum of 15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares from time to time, as further described in the Circular.
The detailed results of voting at the 2022 AGSM are set out below:
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders voted to elect all six directors nominated to the Kneat Board.
Name of Nominee
Number of Votes Cast
Votes "For"
Votes "For" %
Ian Ainsworth
18,449,593
18,447,350
99.99%
Kevin Fitzgerald
18,449,593
18,437,063
99.93%
Edmund Ryan
18,449,593
18,232,560
98.82%
Wade K. Dawe
18,449,593
18,017,777
97.66%
Nutan Behki
18,449,593
18,447,425
99.99%
Carol Leaman
18,449,593
18,447,947
99.99%
2. Re-Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve management's recommendation that KPMG LLP be re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company to fix their remuneration for the forthcoming year.
Number of Votes Cast
Votes "For"
Votes "For" %
18,449,593
18,447,889
99.99%
3. Approval of Omnibus Amendment Resolution
Shareholders voted to approve by ordinary resolution the proposed amendments to the Plan, as described in the Circular under the heading "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon – Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan".
Number of Votes Cast
Votes "For"
Votes "For" %
18,449,593
14,761,682
80.01%
Final voting results on all matters voted at the 2022 AGSM have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.
About Kneat
Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.
SOURCE kneat.com, inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.