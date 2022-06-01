Meridian to Attend American Public Power Association's National Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Integration is excited to announce their upcoming attendance and participation at American Public Power Association's National Conference later this month.
Meridian's CCO, Todd Lamoureaux shared "We are excited to join APPA's leadership and members at this year's annual conference. The conference enhances the depth and breadth of our industry vision, keeps us on the cutting edge of technology and trends, and affords us the opportunity to continue supporting operational excellence both internally and externally with our clients." Lamoureaux added "The APPA community's commitment to fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion is equally important to us."
The National Conference runs June 10th – 15th in Nashville, TN.
About Meridian Integration
Founded in 2008, Meridian Integration provides turnkey solutions and services focused on digital customer engagement, mission critical system implementations and migrations, technology roadmap and readiness services, and business process consulting for the Utility industry. Meridian is member of the Oracle Partner Network and has worked with hundreds of utilities since inception creating sustainable value while leveraging a broad portfolio of solutions and services such as IDEA, Meridian's Customer Digital Engagement platform, Professional services, including Implementation/Upgrade services, and Managed Services within the Oracle Utilities product family.
About American Public Power Association
The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. We represent public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 96,000 people they employ. We advocate and advise on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
Media Contact: Todd Lamoureaux
tlamoureaux@meridian-integration.com
SOURCE Meridian Integration
