Mindtickle And Baker Communications to Improve Sales Readiness

Joint Solution From Mindtickle and Baker Communications Transforms the Way CROs Measure and Improve Selling Skills, Increase Sales Productivity, and Decrease Turnover

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle , the leader in sales readiness technology, today announced a partnership with Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI), one of the country's most established sales transformation companies. With this partnership, Mindtickle and BCI are making available a sales excellence joint solution to transform the way businesses assess, baseline, and build the selling skills of every customer-facing employee. The solution provides sales and enablement leaders with a single integrated approach to benchmarking and enabling over 20 core selling and sales management skills across teams at scale and in a cost-effective manner.

"I've had the pleasure of working with both BCI and Mindtickle for many years," said Uttam Reddy, the VP of Global Sales Enablement & Commercial Operations at Rackspace Technology . "Having them come together to give us the tools we need to deliver on the promise of continuous, personalized training and coaching will be a major step forward, not only for us but for the entire industry. We knew that the technology and the right content have been available for quite some time now, so seeing this elite partnership come together to deliver on that long-awaited promise is a major step towards helping all of us achieve our goal of continuous global sales readiness."

Low quota attainment and high turnover are two core challenges facing sales leadership and enablement organizations today. Organizations typically lack the time and resources to identify, develop and integrate core selling competencies into siloed readiness and enablement tools. This results in poor seller uptake, confidence, and sales management insight. The companies' joint solution addresses both by utilizing the Sales Excellence Series training program to develop and maintain seller and sales manager competencies and skills with tailored content and exercises on the Mindtickle Sales Readiness Platform, and leverages BCI's sales diagnostic tools to assess seller competencies and knowledge gaps across new hires or current team members for personalized training.

"High seller turnover rates and low quota attainment happen because new hires are matched with the wrong roles, and then receive generic training and coaching," said Joe Joe DiDonato, Chief of Staff for BCI. "Our partnership with Mindtickle gives our customers the ability to deliver baseline competencies rapidly while offering individualized training and coaching for every member of the sales team, anyplace and anytime. We're excited to align with Mindtickle, a leader in sales readiness, to build a robust joint offering for companies that want to create a culture of growth."

"A one-size-fits-all approach to sales training fails to cater to the unique needs of individual sellers while putting huge pressure on enablement and readiness professionals to develop, deliver and monitor content focused on critical selling skills and capability. As a result, sellers become disengaged and individual skills gaps are neither identified, baselined nor addressed," said Gopkiran Rao, Chief Strategy Officer for Mindtickle. "Our partnership with BCI changes this with a unique solution that connects every CRO, seller, and manager with a map to measurable sales capability and productivity. This fuels peak sales performance, increases job satisfaction, and reduces attrition."

BCI and Mindtickle's joint offering is available today. You can also learn more about Baker and Mindtickle's partnership at our Road to Readiness Roadshow in June. For more information, please visit https://roadtoreadiness.mindtickle.com.

About Baker Communications, Inc.

Baker Communications uses data science to help their customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members' strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each member of your team.

As one of America's most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Wipro be ready to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #5 sales product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.

