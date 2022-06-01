Troilus Mining Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous peoples participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Troilus Mining Project, located in Cree territory north of Chibougamau, in Quebec.
Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends June 29, 2022, the public and Indigenous peoples are invited to review the summary of the initial project description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.
Applications received by July 1, 2022, will be considered.
The federal impact assessment is being conducted by the Joint Assessment Committee comprising of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government.
To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to fp-paf@iaac-aeic.gc.ca or by calling 1-866-582-1884.
As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.
Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #Troilus
More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 83658.
SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada
