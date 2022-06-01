Siemens Foundation Announced as National Sponsor of ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Health and Wellness Events

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance for Hispanic Health (Alliance) and the Healthy Americas Foundation, today announced the Siemens Foundation as the national sponsor of the 2022 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness event series.
"We are excited to partner with the Siemens Foundation as we advance the mission of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® to provide important health services to Hispanic communities and support individuals to lead healthier lifestyles," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.
Now in its 16th year, ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! is the nation's largest annual event series promoting healthy lifestyles in Hispanic communities and has been attended by over a quarter million people. The events include free health screenings, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services.
"Hispanic communities face a higher burden of chronic diseases including cancer and diabetes which can be helped by primary care visits and healthier lifestyle choices," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "Reducing health disparities requires multi-faceted approaches and we're honored to work with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Healthy Americas Foundation during these health fairs to promote health and wellness for the entire family."
"Annual health exams and early diagnosis are vital to living a long, healthy life, and research shows us that Hispanic families are less likely to have a regular source of healthcare compared to other racial and ethnic groups," said David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics."
To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please visit: https://www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving
About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)
The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org
About the Siemens Foundation
The Siemens Foundation has invested more than $138 million in the United States to advance workforce development and health equity initiatives in the United States. The Foundation is committed to economic, social, and racial justice for all.
SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
