DAODAO Launches with 800+ DAOs and Over $1M Raised by the Community

MADISON, Wis., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DAODAO, a new social DAO platform launching today, makes it easy for founders, developers, and leaders to fundraise for their next big idea with their community using cryptocurrency.
Launching a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) on DAODAO is as easy as creating a social media account. There are virtually zero gas fees and a DAO can be set up in a few simple steps. DAODAO enables DAOs to raise funds across multiple cryptocurrencies including $ETH, $SOL, $BTC, $DESO, and more.
Thanks to the speed, scalability, and low-cost storage solutions of DeSo – the underlying Layer-1 blockchain that powers DAODAO – all social activity and management of a DAO can happen directly on-chain enabling trust, transparency, and reputation for the DAO and its community.
"Now millions of people worldwide can launch their own DAO and fund their next big idea in just a few clicks. That's why DAODAO will have the same impact on DAOs that Coinbase had on tokens and OpenSea had on NFTs," said Nader Al-Naji, Founder of DAODAO.
DAODAO was inspired by Nader's experience raising hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide from the likes of a16z, Sequoia, and Social Capital. He wanted to give everyone access to these same fundraising opportunities.
"DAODAO truly brings the social and community aspects to DAOs that are missing in Web3. It allows a group of people with a shared vision to pool funding together and launch their next big idea in a single platform," said Ed Moss, Head of Growth at DeSo.
Additionally, DAODAO comes with DAOSwap, the first true on-chain order-book exchange for DAO coins. You can fund your next big idea, provide liquidity to members through DAO Coins to your members, and let them trade them on DAOSwap.
DAODAO itself will be a DAO governed by its community. The team executed a fair launch that allowed anyone who purchased NFTs to reserve the right to purchase DAODAO coins, at a near-zero dollar valuation. Owning DAODAO coins allows community members to participate in governance by voting on proposals for key decisions. It also gives members access to all trading fees that are collected via its built-in exchange.
Tap into the collective power of social, fundraising, and cryptocurrency of DAOs at https://daodao.io/
