Statement from Ministers Marc Miller, Patty Hajdu, Daniel Vandal, and Pablo Rodriguez on National Indigenous History Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs; and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issued the following statement today:

"June 1st marks the start of National Indigenous History Month as we recognize and honour the history, heritage, contributions, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Canada.

"This month is filled with opportunities for everyone to join in Indigenous-led celebrations and activities. We encourage all Canadians to get involved and learn more about Indigenous knowledge and the unique history, cultures and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada. Find out how you can take part by visiting the National Indigenous Peoples' Day activity guide.

"As we reflect on the past year, we acknowledge the horrific findings made by communities across the country, the legacy of residential schools and a policy that overtly harmed families for generations. These unmarked graves and the horrible legacy they left will forever be a part of our colonial history. That is why our government is steadfast in our commitment toward the work of truth and reconciliation, to addressing historic wrongs and by supporting communities as they lead the work to uncover the truth and support the healing of people and communities. This month, we encourage Canadians to learn more about the truths of our shared land and to reflect on the ways they can personally commit to reconciliation. For more information about how to participate and learn, please visit the virtual commemorations and educational resources portal.

"First Nations, Inuit and Métis continue to make significant and important contributions to our collective national identity, and while National Indigenous History Month offers an opportunity to highlight those contributions, Canadians from across Canada should feel inspired to learn and participate in Indigenous traditions and customs throughout the year."

This statement is also available in Atikamekw, Dene, Innu, Inuktitut (South Baffin), Michif, Mi'kmaq, Mohawk, Ojibway (Eastern), Plains Cree, and Wet'suwet'en upon request. Please contact us at RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada