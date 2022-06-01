The Top 5 Plan Participant Account Statements are Revealed by DALBAR

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR congratulates the retirement plan providers holding the highest-ranking defined contribution statements in the 24th Annual Trends and Best Practices in Investor Statements study.
Bank of America has offered its plan participants the top DC statement for 11 consecutive years via comprehensive and organized account information, additional support in the form of messaging, and plan details to keep participants of all experience levels informed about their investments.
"Helping clients achieve financial wellness and make informed financial decisions suited to their individual life goals is at the core of what we do at Bank of America," said Lorna Sabbia, Head of Retirement & Personal Wealth Solutions at Bank of America. "An important source for employees to improve their financial literacy and take appropriate actions is the 401k statement, and we are honored to be awarded as the #1 provider for defined contribution plan participant statements for the eleventh year in a row."
Prudential's #2 ranked statement presents key details up front – vesting, loan, performance and projected income – and gives participants a complete picture of the funds that make up their portfolio.
MassMutual, at #3 for a 10th consecutive year, offers a stylish and robust statement, incorporating numerous design elements, such as icons and color, to highlight key information.
Securian Financial's colorful and comprehensive account document repeats its position at #4, displaying a leading retirement income projection that breaks down potential income by Social Security, employee and employer contributions and a "target zone" to hit to replace 70-100% of current income.
Also repeating its Top 5 position, Principal's unique statement uses language and phrasing that is familiar and easily understood by the participant. Instead of the label "Account Activity," the statement simplifies things by stating "What happened this period" before presenting additions, transfers, gain/loss and balances.
Statements are crucial to participant understanding of where their money is invested and will it be enough to retire. With so much on the line for working Americans, the participant statement can go a long way in uncomplicating investment and plan details.
DALBAR's Trends & Best Practices in Investor Statements ranks account statements across multiple business lines and highlights improvements that have been made over the previous year. This year's report also discusses the techniques deployed on statements to drive the adoption of online account management.
SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.