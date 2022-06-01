National Real Estate Firm Evernest Acquires Fort Collins Property Management Business

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evernest, a national, full-service real estate and property management firm, announced today that they have acquired Fort Collins-based company My House Property Services.
The acquisition adds more than 300 homes to Evernest's Fort Collins portfolio, and boosts the firm's overall homes managed to over 7,000 nation-wide.
"My House Property Services has been a fixture in the Fort Collins property management sphere, and we plan to deliver the same care their clients have come to expect" said Matthew Whitaker, Evernest Founder and CEO. "Our goal is simply to uplevel that client experience, through increased services, offerings and resources."
"Evernest's unique approach to property management is one of the primary reasons for this deal," said My House Property Services owner, Kris Holcombe. "I feel confident leaving my valued clients in their hands, as Evernest's expertise, commitment and care has been clear from the very start."
My House Property Services is the 21st organization purchased by Evernest, and the fourth in the last month. "Our goal is to find best-in-class property management providers who are ready to exit the industry. We take the legacy they've built and infuse it with our distinctive culture, including a national brand, in-house brokerage services, and in-house underwriting."
"As Evernest grows its footprint in Fort Collins, we're excited to help residents, owners, and investors achieve their real estate goals, whatever those may be," said Whitaker.
Evernest is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and operates in 17 real estate markets across the country. It is one of the nation's largest single-family and small multi-family investment brokers and property management providers. The firm manages more than 7,000 homes for over 3,000 owners, brokers more than 700 investment deals annually, and has made the Inc5000 list five of the last six years.
Learn more about Evernest - https://www.evernest.co/about-us/
Contact:
McKenna Keller
205.940.6363
MKeller@Evernest.co
SOURCE Evernest
