American Elevator Group Expands Footprint in Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Port Elevator

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group ("AEG"), one of the fastest-growing groups of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, today confirmed its acquisition of Pennsylvania-based Port Elevator. This acquisition expands AEG's presence throughout central Pennsylvania, in addition to AEG businesses Kencor Elevator and Eastern Elevator and brings the total number of AEG business units to 18 nationwide.
Originally incorporated in 1975, and subsequently acquired by Jerry Rexer in 1985, with offices in Williamsport and Harrisburg, PA, Port offers a complete range of services including maintenance, repairs, violation corrections and non-proprietary new equipment installations.
Jerry Rexer, President of Port Elevator, who will assume a consultative role following the acquisition, commented "Port has been a true family enterprise and I am delighted that my sister Laura Paulauskas, working alongside husband Steve Paulauskas, will enjoy the development opportunities our membership of AEG will bring to the business."
"Port Elevator is a valuable addition to AEG, as we continue to expand and accelerate our service coverage nationwide," said C. Mark Boelhouwer, President of American Elevator Group.
Lift Business Advisors, Inc. facilitated the transactions on behalf of Port Elevator.
About American Elevator Group
Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com
