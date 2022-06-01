Clean Label & Plant-Based Food Trends Drive Product Innovation

As consumer demand for plant-based and clean label products continues to rise, Idahoan®, the leader in speed-scratch Certified 100% Idaho® Potato products, has responded with its Honest Earth® portfolio for the foodservice market.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As consumer demand for plant-based and clean label products continues to rise, food manufacturers are innovating to provide solutions. Idahoan®, the leader in speed-scratch Certified 100% Idaho® Potato products, has responded with its Honest Earth® portfolio for the foodservice market.

According to a Market Data Forecast report, the global clean label ingredients market was calculated at $38.8 billion in 2021, with projections to reach $64.1 billion by 2027. The report goes on to say that the increase in clean label products is due to the mounting consumer preference for clean label foods. 1

What Makes a Clean Label Product?

Shortened ingredient list

Replacement of artificial ingredients with natural alternatives

Simple and easy to understand packaging and labeling

Implementation of sustainable practices

The Honest Earth brand is most popular for what it doesn't include, such as artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Using only Certified 100% Idaho® Potatoes, the Honest Earth portfolio includes three key speed-scratch products:

Honest Earth® Creamy Mashed Potatoes with Butter & Sea Salt

Honest Earth® Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Butter & Sea Salt

Honest Earth® Hash Brown Shredded Potatoes with a Hint of Sea Salt & Pepper

"Idahoan is constantly innovating to meet consumer preferences as well as the needs of foodservice operators," said Craig Gentry, Vice President and General Manager, Idahoan Foodservice. "Today, clean label has become more than just a trend – it's now table stakes for operators trying to meet the demands of their customers," he added.

Honest Earth began as a single product that has become a trusted ingredient in the K-12 market over the years. Now, Honest Earth is a one-stop shop for foodservice operators within a variety of segments, with products that stand up to modern flexitarian diets with applications at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Additionally, Honest Earth offers a 'blank canvas' for customizable side dishes or potato-based veggie bowls – allowing chefs to add countless ingredients, mix-ins, or toppings to create unique flavor profiles.

"With over 60 years of experience, Idahoan's reputation is dependent upon our commitment to the finest ingredients while innovating to help our customers succeed," Gentry said.

About Honest Earth®

In today's foodservice world, we know it can be a struggle for operators to provide guests with better-for-you options – without compromising taste or sacrificing time. At Honest Earth®, we stand by our delicious, honest ingredients so that operators can provide speed-scratch, clean label sides with convenience and consistency. Just as operators take pride in nurturing their guests, our farmers take pride in protecting the land. We are honored to help our customers serve better food for a better world. Honest Earth is an Idahoan® brand, backed by over 60 years of experience in offering the highest-quality potatoes in the world. Using proprietary cooking techniques, Idahoan specializes in delivering superior flavor and texture in every serving. Learn more at Honestearthfoodservice.com.

About Idahoan® Foods, LLC

For over 60 years, our passion has been to inspire culinary creativity with delicious, scratch-quality potatoes. We use only Certified 100% Idaho® Potatoes, world-renowned for their exceptional flavor and texture. Our farmers take pride in being stewards of the land, employing sustainable practices to ensure quality from field to fork and the preservation of this special resource for generations to come. Our Fresh-Dried™ potatoes are then cooked using our proprietary method that honors the integrity of the potato. This innovative cooking method allows for a final dish that stands up to scratch-made potatoes, while saving operators precious time and labor to deliver consistency and convenience with each batch. Operators can trust Idahoan® as their pantry hero, empowering them to bring their culinary vision to life. Learn more at http://www.idahoanfoodservice.com.

Media Contact

Cindy Miller, Idahoan Foodservice, 1 8123227740, cindy@revelrygroup.com

SOURCE Idahoan Foodservice