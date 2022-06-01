Transcard Integrates its SMART Hub Payment Portal with Sage Intacct

Transcard, a global leader in payments and data technology, announced today a new integration between Transcard's SMART Hub and Sage Intacct.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SMART Hub is a first-of-its-kind payment portal that digitizes and simplifies the way that businesses make, receive, and manage payments, and access payment insights. The portal also includes a built-in onboarding module that guides Sage customers through the process of setting up the application.

"Transcard is excited to work with the Sage Intacct team to deliver a frictionless, digital payments experience for Sage Intacct customers," said Transcard CEO Greg Bloh. "SMART Hub's integration with Sage Intacct makes it possible for businesses of all sizes to effortlessly process and manage inbound and outbound payments without having to log into multiple systems or bank portals."

Integrating SMART Hub with Sage Intacct streamlines the process of making and receiving payments, eliminates complexity through the automatic reconciliation of payments in Sage Intacct, and puts real-time payments insights and historical transaction information at a user's fingertips.

SMART Hub also provides pre-built integrations to connect to any bank account to originate disbursements and billings. SMART Hub's bank connectivity eliminates the need for Sage Intacct customers to set up and pre-fund new bank accounts to make or receive payments. SMART Hub currently connects to banks accounting for 66 percent of small business bank accounts in the U.S.

"Transcard and Sage Intacct share a common goal of helping businesses overcome the barriers to frictionless financial processes," said Melody Williams, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "Making and receiving payments has traditionally been a tedious, manual process that only gets worse as a company grows – especially when paper checks are involved. The integration of Transcard's SMART Hub with Sage Intacct offers our customers a new option for streamlining their operations, eliminating complexity, and improving visibility."

SMART Hub enables users to instantly initiate or schedule single or mass payments to suppliers and individuals. SMART Hub supports payments of any type (including ACH, RTP, virtual card, and Mastercard Send), using any payment rail (including real-time rails). SMART Hub also enables users to electronically invite suppliers and individuals to choose their preferred payment type and securely provide bank account details. Graphical dashboards display ready-to-pay, in-process, and completed payments in real-time. Logs attached to each invoice provide traceability of payments. And historical payment information can be effortlessly queried using intuitive search criteria.

Sage Intacct customers can now find SMART Hub in the Sage Intacct Marketplace, an online repository of pre-integrated partner built solutions designed to extend the value of Sage Intacct implementations.

About Transcard

Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, FinTechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. Transcard delivers solutions for business-to-business (B2B) payments, consumer-to-business (C2B) payments, business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) payments, account-to-account automation, and Banking as a Service (BaaS). Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that many fortune 500 businesses and banks trust Transcard with their payments.

Learn more at http://www.transcard.com.

Media Contact

Christina Ervin, Transcard, 1 4238056392, christina.ervin@transcard.com

SOURCE Transcard