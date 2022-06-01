NATURAL HABITATS RELEASES PALM POSITIVE+, A REFERENCE GUIDE: Palm Done Right Educates, Empowers & Dispels Myths for the Good of People and Planet

Palm Positive+ details the history of palm oil and the timeline of sustainability within the industry. Readers will learn more about health benefits, consumer attitudes toward palm oil, and the methodology behind sustainable palm farming. The regenerative practices behind organic palm have a multitude of benefits which include helping to increase plant biodiversity and sustain healthy soil even in turbulent conditions.

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Habitats, through its sustainability initiative/movement Palm Done Right, announced today the release of their new guide Palm Positive+, A Reference Guide. With an ever-present focus on full transparency, organic practices and sustainability, Palm Done Right created Palm Positive+ to dispel health myths, promote supply chain transparency, profile the people behind sustainable palm, and shed light on this widely used, versatile ingredient.

The reference guide, now available for download at https://palmdoneright.com/ and in hard copy, details the history of palm oil and the timeline of sustainability within the industry. Readers will learn more about health benefits, consumer attitudes toward palm oil, and the methodology behind sustainable palm farming. The regenerative practices behind organic palm have a multitude of benefits, all detailed within Palm Positive+, A Reference Guide, and which include helping increase plant biodiversity and sustain healthy soil even in turbulent conditions.

"Our Palm Positive+ guide was created with every audience in mind, from food manufacturers to retailers and consumers. Our goal is to continue our mission of educating the public on the benefits behind organic and sustainable palm oil," said Monique van Wijnbergen, Sustainability and Corporate Communication Director at Natural Habitats. "We want to show another perspective and demystify some of the simplified reasoning around the complex topic of palm oil."

In addition to Palm Positive+, through Palm Done Right, Natural Habitats works with brand manufacturers in an array of industries to supply them with organic and sustainably sourced palm oil. Palm Done Right advocates for a fully traceable supply chain to ensure clean and environmentally friendly ingredients in consumer products, as well as ensure empowerment of independent farmers to supply markets with organic, sustainable, and ethical palm oil.

To learn more or download a copy of Palm Positive+, A Reference Guide, and to learn more about Palm Done Right please visit https://palmdoneright.com/.

About Palm Done Right

Palm Done Right is leading positive change in the palm oil industry by proving that palm oil can be grown for good. It is also the sustainability movement behind organic palm oil supplier, Natural Habitats USA Inc. This approach demonstrates that palm oil grown organically and third-party certifications, can preserve the environment and native species, bring positive economic support to local communities and create sustainable livelihoods for everyone involved. Palm Done Right, a movement, aims to connect the benefits of organic, responsible palm oil, with brands, suppliers, manufacturers, media and consumers, to change the conversation about palm oil and bring positive impact to scale. For more information, visit http://www.palmdoneright.com.

About Natural Habitats USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Natural Habitats USA, Inc. is a group fully committed to the sustainable production of Certified Organic and fairly traded products, including organic palm oil. Natural Habitats products are cultivated using 100% organic practices by independent farmers in South America and add organic credibility to food, personal care and animal nutrition products. Natural Habitats USA, Inc. supports the communities in which it operates through Fair for Life fair trade partnership, social programs for farmers, workers and communities and funding for services including support to local schools, health care and housing to improve the quality of life for all stakeholders in the supply chain, from Farm to Fork. For more information, visit http://www.natural-habitats.com

