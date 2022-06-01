Inxeption Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Inxeption leaders will participate in upcoming investor conferences to share the story of the company's unique Industrial Commerce ecosystem.
CUPERTINO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cupertino, California--Today, Inxeption—the Silicon Valley startup behind the Industrial Commerce SuperApp and eXchange—announced its involvement in two upcoming investor conferences. Karthik Nataraj, Inxeption's VP of Corporate Development, will be speaking at the following events to share Inxeption's unique story as the company continues to build out its industrial commerce ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates its Global Freight eXchange, Solar eXchange Marketplace, and Inxeption Capital solutions:
Baird Global Technology Conference, June 8 (New York, NY)
Credit Suisse Private Software Conference, June 28-29 (Virtual)
Inxeption most recently attended the RBC Technology Conference in Los Angeles as well as the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference in Boston, where Inxeption Founder and CEO, Farzad Dibachi delivered a presentation to investors.
"Many startups are leveraging software-as-a-service, but at Inxeption, we're delivering a new kind of experience to industrial companies: service as a software," said Nataraj.
To learn more about Inxeption's involvement in these events, please email sean.cunningham@inxeption.com.
About Inxeption
Inxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings Capital, Data, Products, and Services on-demand for Industrial and supply chain businesses. Companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels, as well as valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the Industrial sector is: Let's Do Business Better.
Media Contact
Kelly Lee, Inxeption, 9192198585, media@inxeption.com
SOURCE Inxeption
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.