Inxeption Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Inxeption leaders will participate in upcoming investor conferences to share the story of the company's unique Industrial Commerce ecosystem.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cupertino, California--Today, Inxeption—the Silicon Valley startup behind the Industrial Commerce SuperApp and eXchange—announced its involvement in two upcoming investor conferences. Karthik Nataraj, Inxeption's VP of Corporate Development, will be speaking at the following events to share Inxeption's unique story as the company continues to build out its industrial commerce ecosystem, which seamlessly integrates its Global Freight eXchange, Solar eXchange Marketplace, and Inxeption Capital solutions:

Baird Global Technology Conference, June 8 (New York, NY)

Credit Suisse Private Software Conference, June 28-29 (Virtual)

Inxeption most recently attended the RBC Technology Conference in Los Angeles as well as the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference in Boston, where Inxeption Founder and CEO, Farzad Dibachi delivered a presentation to investors.

"Many startups are leveraging software-as-a-service, but at Inxeption, we're delivering a new kind of experience to industrial companies: service as a software," said Nataraj.

To learn more about Inxeption's involvement in these events, please email sean.cunningham@inxeption.com.

About Inxeption

Inxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings Capital, Data, Products, and Services on-demand for Industrial and supply chain businesses. Companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels, as well as valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the Industrial sector is: Let's Do Business Better.

Media Contact

Kelly Lee, Inxeption, 9192198585, media@inxeption.com

