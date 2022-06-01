Worldwide Teeth Whitening Kits Industry to 2028 - Increasing Online Sales Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global teeth whitening kits market is projected to reach US$ 9,626.04 million by 2028 from US$ 6,209.80 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The consciousness about appearance and focus on building self-confidence drives the overall growth of the market. However, misleading advertisements and adverse effects of product on application hamper the market growth.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, more than 1 in 4 adults (26%) in the US suffers from untreated tooth decay issues. Additionally, 46% of adults aged 30 years or above reveal the signs of gum disease, and severe gum disease affects ~9% of adults. Further, tooth decay and gum diseases are the leading causes of many teeth discoloration issues, extrinsic and intrinsic dental stains, dental caries, and many more. According to a report published by the American Dental Association, teeth whitening kits prove effective on both extrinsic and intrinsic staining. Also, a tooth whitening kit is a standard, elective procedure, less-invasive esthetic treatment for people seeking oral hygiene.



In Australia and other wealthy economies in APAC, the popularity of teeth whitening kits is high, particularly among people of age less than 35. For example, teeth whitening kits are classified under the cosmetic category in Australia rather than therapeutic goods. A report published by the Australian Dental Association states that 6% of young consumers opt for non-dentist services for teeth whitening.

Moreover, ~50% of consumers who seek to whiten their teeth buy do-it-yourself (DIY) whitening products/kits available over-the-counter (OTC) in pharmacies or sold online. Furthermore, the European Union (EU) reports states that, to date, millions of teeth whitening kits have been sold worldwide. Teeth whitening kits can be applied as paint-on-gel strips or mouth guards. The adoption of teeth whitening kits has surged due to teeth whitening toothpaste and mouth rinses now containing low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant for preventing plaque and inflammation of the gums. Such factors fuel the growth of the teeth whitening kits market.



Adverse effects of the products and misleading advertisements negatively impact the growth of the teeth whitening kits market. This is caused when gums are exposed to the whitening solutions making the gum appear white on coming in contact with the whitening solution. Therefore, when gums are exposed to the whitening solutions for a prolonged period, it results in inflammation and redness. Thus, mild and transient tooth sensitivity, which can be prevalent with higher concentrations of active agents, is one of the common adverse effects of the use of OTC or dentist-dispensed, tray-based teeth whitening kits.



Misleading advertisements for teeth whitening kits hinder the growth of the overall teeth whitening kits market. The Australian Dental Association research confirms that a few product manufacturers and non-dentist teeth whitening service providers make statements that appear to be misleading or irrelevant. For example, some product manufacturers categorize their products as "all-natural" and safer, but their products often contain chemicals, such as sodium chloride or sodium perborate.

Therefore, Australian Dental Association has informed that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and its partner state and territory consumer protection agencies are responsible for monitoring such misleading advertisements on teeth whitening kits and services. Additionally, regulatory bodies, such as the Australian Dental Association, are responsible for preventing the sale of kits that do not meet the regulatory framework by pinpointing misleading advertisements. Such aforementioned factors restrict the global teeth whitening kits market growth.



The whitening gels and strips segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the overall market during the forecast period. Consumers majorly adopt teeth whitening gels and strips due to their ease of application and affordability. Also, the National Library of Medicine report states that one of the most requested aesthetic treatments for dentists is dental bleaching through whitening gels. This is because teeth whitening gels are prescribed by the dentists, as well as they are OTC gels containing bleaching ingredients that whiten the teeth or lighten tooth discoloration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America: PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Consciousness About Appearance and Focus on Building Self-Confidence

5.1.2 Easy Availability of Products

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Products and Misleading Advertisements

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Online Sales

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Inclination Toward Aesthetic Dental Procedures

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Teeth Whitening Kits market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.1.1 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.1.2 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.1.3 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region

6.2 Company Analysis

6.2.1 Market Share of Key Players

6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis

6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis

6.2.4 Performance Of Key Players

6.2.4.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.2.4.2 Proctor & Gamble



7. Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market, By Product Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Whitening Gels and Strips

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Whitening Gels and Strips: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Whitening Toothpaste

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Whitening Toothpaste: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Powders

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Powders: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Teeth Whitening Devices

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Teeth Whitening Devices: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Share by Distribution Channel Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Convenience Stores

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Convenience Stores: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Online Retail

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Online Retail: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Teeth Whitening Kits Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in the Teeth Whitening Kits Market (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profile

12.1 BRODIE & STONE

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Unilever PLC

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 CCA Industries, Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Procter & Gamble

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 SUPERSMILE

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Church & Dwight, Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

