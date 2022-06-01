White Cap Expands North Central Region with Acquisition of CSI Geoturf

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") has closed on an agreement to acquire CSI Geoturf, a Michigan-based wholesale distributor of civil site construction geosynthetic and landscape supplies. With locations in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City, Michigan, CSI Geoturf will join White Cap in its North Central Region to serve local customers with exceptional customer service.
"With their specialized expertise in geosynthetics and a strong branch footprint in Michigan, we look forward to offering stronger service capabilities, extended breadth and depth of products, and additional locations for local customers, alongside the talented team at CSI Geoturf," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap.
White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.
CSI Geoturf was founded in 1980 to provide effective civil site construction geosynthetic and landscape products to clients throughout Michigan. CSI Geoturf has grown to become Michigan's largest privately held wholesale distributor of geosynthetic products. With locations in metro Detroit, Grand Rapids and Traverse City, they are able to deliver materials and support projects throughout the state of Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula. For more information, visit https://geoturf.com/
SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
