Heenan & Cook Injury Accident Lawyers Announce Opening of Flathead Office

KALISPELL, Mont., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heenan & Cook Injury Accident Lawyers, a longtime, respected Montana auto accident and personal injury law firm headquartered in Billings, Montana, is pleased to announce the opening of a Whitefish office to better serve Montana injury victims. In conjunction with their expansion into the Flathead, longtime Kalispell/Whitefish attorney Philip McGrady has joined the firm as Managing Partner of the Whitefish office.

REAL MONTANA INJURY LAWYERS, EXCEPTIONAL RESULTS

At Heenan & Cook Injury Accident Lawyers, we understand more than just personal injury law and the pursuit of compensation in court. We understand our clients' medical and financial challenges as well as the issues that are unique to rural communities throughout Montana. Many of our clients come to us after injuries from defective machinery or tools in other labor-intensive workplaces, or after a motor vehicle accident that involves a large commercial truck.

We are dedicated accident and injury lawyers who provide experienced, dependable and reliable counsel in a wide range of legal matters. We will work with you to gather the facts and provide the legal analysis and strong advocacy you need.

SEASONED ATTORNEYS THAT ARE SKILLED IN NEGOTIATION

Our professionalism and success in injury matters has resulted in achieving both Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America status. We research and investigate each case as if it was going to trial so that we may confidently take matters to trial if we do not believe our client is being treated fairly in settlement negotiations.

As experienced litigators, John Heenan and Joe Cook do everything possible to ensure that you receive the assistance you need as our client.

GIVING BACK IN MONTANA

We work here. We live here. We care about our community. Every day and in every way, the team at Heenan & Cook is committed to giving back to our Montana communities. Each year, we contribute tens of thousand of dollars to Montana charities.

ABOUT JOHN HEENAN

John Heenan is a graduate of the University of Montana (honors) and University of Montana School of Law (high honors). After graduating from college, John worked as a truck driver, a fork lift operator and a teamster intern, helping him learn the value of hard work and an honest paycheck.

John began his legal practice by serving as a law clerk for Chief United States District Court Judge Richard F. Cebull. He then worked in private practice, handling both civil and criminal cases.

John tried the case of McCollough v. Johnson, Rodenburg & Lauinger, which resulted in one of the largest jury verdicts against a debt collector ever ($311,000). In 2014, John and his then law partner tried the case of King v. GEICO Insurance, which resulted in a jury verdict of $2,700,000. John tried the case of Norman v. Deutsche Bank, which resulted in a jury verdict of $2,050,000, one of the largest jury verdicts in a wrongful foreclosure case.

John has served as lead counsel or co-lead counsel on several successful consumer class actions, recovering over $60 million dollars on behalf of consumers in Montana. John has also written a laymen's guide to personal injury law in Montana: Your Rights: The Ultimate guide To Victim's Rights in Montana. John is an AV rated lawyer, the highest skill and ethical rating an attorney can receive. He is listed by peer-rated organizations as a "Super Lawyer" and among the best consumer protection lawyers in the country.

John is regularly invited to speak to lawyers about consumer protection law and class action lawsuits. He is a proud member of the National Association of Consumer Advocates and the Montana Trial Lawyers Association. John lives with his wife and four children in Billings, Montana. He is proud to help people stand up for their rights against banks, insurance companies and powerful corporations.

ABOUT JOE COOK

Joe's work has resulted in record setting, multi-million dollar verdicts in medical malpractice and auto collision cases in Montana, and he has been recognized by his peers with the prestigious MTLA Trial Lawyer of the Year award.

Growing up on his family's ranch just east of Billings, Joe learned hard-work and creativity can solve nearly any problem. He was an active member of 4-H, American Degree receipt in FFA, and President of the Montana Junior Angus Association. When he was not chasing, judging or showing livestock, Joe was busy honing his skills on the basketball court which ultimately earned him a scholarship to play for Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team. From Rocky Mountain College, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, in Business Administration/Management and Economics in 2005.

Joe earned his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law in 2009. He served as President of the Rural Advocacy League Student Group, was selected as Co-lead counsel on the American Association of Justice Trial Team and represented undergraduate students through the ASUM Legal Clinic. At graduation he was awarded the International Academy of Trial Lawyers Student Advocacy Award.

Joe began his legal practice by serving as a federal law clerk for the United States District Court in Great Falls, Montana. Thereafter, Joe returned to Billings where he has represented individuals and local, Montana businesses ever since.

Recognized by his peers as the 2021 Trial Lawyer of the Year, Joe is one of the youngest lawyers in history to be presented with the award. Some of Joe's recent successes include a $2,481,594.36 jury verdict in Shuman v. Highmark Traffic Services, and a $3,087,000 jury verdict in Espy v. LaGreca. Joe is a proud member of the Montana Trail Lawyers' Association and a member of the American Association of Justice.

Joe attributes much of his professional success to his family. His wife, Audrey Rose, constantly shares with him her wealth of medical knowledge and common sense from her Registered Nursing background, and their four children.

ABOUT PHILIP MCGRADY

Philip McGrady has represented people from all across Montana and the United States. He has argued cases on behalf of his clients before the Montana Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Philip is a graduate of the University of Montana School of Law. While attending the University of Montana Law School, Philip was a member of the National Moot Court Team, he clerked for United States Magistrate Judge Leif Erickson, and also taught first year law students legal research and legal writing.

Philip is licensed to practice law in Montana and Alaska. He is a member of American Association for Justice, Montana Trial Lawyers Association, and the National Trial Lawyers. Philip has been based in Flathead County for many years and brings his 20+ years of experience and local knowledge to bear on behalf of injury victims and their families.

For more information about Heenan & Cook, PLLC, call (406) 839-9091 or go to https://www.lawmontana.com/kalispell-car-accident-lawyer/

