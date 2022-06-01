AWE 2022 Announces $100,000 XR Climate Change Challenge

Winner of All Cash Prize to be Announced at AWE 2023,

Most Impactful Proposed Solution Wins to International Acclaim

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented World Expo – Augmented World Expo (AWE), the leading series of worldwide events focused exclusively on the business of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Extended Reality (XR), today announced it is launching an 'XPrize'-style' challenge to try and solve the effects of the greatest threat facing mankind in the 21st century - climate change.

This new, year-long innovation challenge will enable any team in the world to vie for a $100,000 US cash prize - no strings attached. No strictures or limitations are placed upon the winning entry, and all Intellectual Property (IP) remains in the sole ownership of the winning team.

The winning team will be announced at AWE USA 2023, at the same time next year during the Auggie Awards - to propose a partnership, learn more about the challenge and to sign up, visit this URL awexr.com/global/XRprize.

"The last two decades have demonstrated all-too-conclusively how climate change is in the process of dramatically reshaping everything from global terrain to water shortages and threatening humanity," said Ori Inbar, co-founder of AWE. "We believe in the power of AR and VR to simulate and visualize the invisible, which can help change people's behavior and simultaneously have a positive impact on climate change. It is incumbent upon every man, woman and other of conscience to strive to solve this potentially apocalyptic scenario - and there are no better tools than VR and AR to accomplish this! Since 2010, the AWE community of 50,000 AR and VR professionals has been inspiring a movement to advance AR and VR to advance humanity. I am looking forward to seeing firsthand how this contest will galvanize the XR community towards presenting truly innovative solutions!"

As the most trusted brand in XR since its inception in 2010, more than 5,000 companies and 50,000 professionals rely on AWE as their primary venue and community to connect, learn and grow their businesses throughout the XR hardware and software ecosystems.

AWE is a true XR ecosystem, event and marketplace where end-users meet solution providers in a curated setting. As such, AWE offers:

An endless stream of online webinars and local meetups in 20+ cities around the world;

High-quality educational classes and workshops with the best instructors from the XR community - for the XR community;

Free access the largest collection of free videos of talks and webinars in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality;

The XR industry's most prestigious and long-standing awards competition (still open for voting!) - The Auggie Awards.

AWE (Augmented World Expo) is the world's leading AR+VR conference and expo with events in the USA, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. AWE events consistently bring together a mix of CEOs, CTOs, designers, developers, creative agencies, futurists, analysts, investors and top press in a unique opportunity to learn, inspire, partner and experience firsthand one of the most exciting industries of our times.

Media contact: Jonathan Hirshon, jh@horizonpr.com

SOURCE AWE