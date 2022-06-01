Monterey Bay Whale Watching Packages

--Seize the Bay--
MONTEREY, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Monterey's most memorable, awe-inspiring experiences is a Whale Watching tour of Monterey Bay. These trips allow guests to have an unrivaled view to observe the spectacular diversity and abundance of whales and dolphins that inhabit the bay. Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa offers its popular Whale Watching Package throughout the summer, including deluxe accommodations for two, access to fitness room, complimentary Wi-Fi, and the boat tour for two. The package price starts at $331 per night on select dates.
Monterey Bay is home to a wide variety of marine mammals and seabirds. Guests will cruise the waters of Monterey Bay to encounter majestic grey, blue, and humpback whales, orcas, and playful dolphins. Throughout the 4-hour tour, a marine biologist shares information about the whales, their habitat, mating rituals, and migration paths. The whale watching tour visits the Monterey Submarine Canyon, where guests will see the whales migrate and feed just offshore throughout the year.
Trips are provided by Monterey Bay Whale Watch and depart from Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf #1. Arrive at departure location 1/2 hr. before board time. A 24-hour cancellation is required.
The Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District, just a short walk to downtown shops and restaurants. It is also close to the city's museums, historic government buildings, Monterey's Fisherman's Wharf, and Cannery Row. With gorgeous gardens and hacienda-style buildings, guests enjoy a tranquil setting with easy access to the area's attractions. The Spanish-style décor creates an inviting, vibrant ambiance. Guests appreciate modern comforts and signature amenities, streaming wi-fi, and access to the outdoor pool and fitness room. Casa Munras is dog friendly.
Adjacent to Casa Munras, Estéban Restaurant is where locals and visitors enjoy Executive Chef Mario Garcia's California-inspired Spanish cuisine made with the finest and freshest local ingredients. Indoor or outdoor patio seating is available.
On-site parking makes getting out and about effortless. Casa Munras is just a 10-minute drive to Carmel-by-the Sea, 12 minutes to Pebble Beach, 15 minutes to Monterey Airport, and a 40-minute drive to Big Sur, making it the ideal place to call home base. Casa Munras is located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. www.hotelcasamunras.com
For reservations and rates: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa toll-free at 1-800-222-2446. Book online at reservations@innsofmonterey.com
