Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated & 4x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist RONNIE EARL & THE BROADCASTERS on Sat July 30 at 7:30 P.M.

2x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated, 4x-Blues Music Award-Winner & 43x-Blues Music Award Nominated & Legendary Blues Guitarist RONNIE EARL & THE BROADCASTERS will perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday July 30 at 7:30 P.M. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters join Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for RONNIE EARL & THE BROADCASTERS, as well as the current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

In 2020, Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters celebrated 33 years as a band. The recent album releases by Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Spread the Love (2010), Just for Today (2013), Good News (2014), Father's Day (2015), Maxwell Street (2016), The Luckiest Man (2017), Beyond The Blue Door (2019) and Rise Up (2020) all debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Blues Charts and received wide critical acclaim.

The Broadcasters are: DAVE LIMINA (Hammond B3 & Piano); DIANE BLUE (Vocals); FORREST PADGETT (Drums); and PAUL KOCHANSKI (Electric and Upright Bass).

" Ronnie Earl remains a true master of blues music and is one of the most heartfelt musicians working today in any genre," says ROCK AND BLUES MUSE.

"Ronnie Earl is one of the greatest blues guitarists to ever play and we are honored to have him at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club," said Suzanne Bresette, the Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows currently includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 35 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 33 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues.

