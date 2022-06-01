Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldnet International, a leading premium cross-border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan based Italian domestic and cross-border logistics company catering to the same industries, and who has also been Worldnet's service partner in Italy for several decades.
DBE's Founder and CEO, Andres Pirri, will now be part of Worldnet International Italia Srl, which will build on the previous success of DBE. The company will continue business-as-usual with all clients, employees, and service partners.
"We could not be more thrilled to bring Andres and his team into the Worldnet family. DBE has been a great partner to Worldnet for a long time and they built an excellent business of their own based on the core principle of satisfying customers' most urgent and discriminating needs. We look forward to accelerating our strategy with this key Italian presence in the years to come," said Richard Bhullar, CEO of Worldnet International.
"DBE has been my life's work for over 30 years. The company has always had a service-first mindset and I'm grateful that Worldnet shares the same vision. I am excited to help Worldnet Italy grow into the future," said Andres Pirri, CEO of DBE.
With operational facilities in Milan and Rome, the company will build on its current business model of offering highly customized, time sensitive and discrete express services to Italian and global fashion, couture, and luxury brands. Clients should expect to see exciting and impactful new services and innovations over the coming months.
London based SRC Corporate Finance advised Worldnet on the transaction.
Worldnet International is a premium logistics company that provides domestic and international express services to the fashion and luxury industries. Founded in 1997 by the sister-brother team of Mary and Richard Bhullar, who continue to lead the company today, Worldnet continues to earn its reputation as the company its clients rely on for their most urgent, complex, discriminating, and sensitive shipments and logistics projects. With operational hubs in Paris, London, Los Angeles, Milan, and New York, backed by in house technology and highly sophisticated and passionate teams, Worldnet is an essential part of the logistics strategy of the most prestigious names in the markets it serves.
SOURCE Worldnet International
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.